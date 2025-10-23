Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors bring Revisiting Journey to the West to life at Doupotang Waterfall

- Advertisement -

Christie® Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors are delivering a dazzling fusion of art, technology, and natural beauty in “Revisiting Journey to the West,” a new immersive nighttime attraction at the famed Doupotang Waterfall in Guizhou province. The attraction is inspired by the beloved 1986 “Journey to the West” television series.

Transforming one of the original filming locations of the classic TV series into a luminous stage, “Revisiting Journey to the West” invites audiences to rediscover familiar tales through a spectacular interplay of light and water. Powered by seven Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors installed and commissioned by Shenzhen Guangming Huachuang Technology Co., Ltd., the large-scale outdoor production combines live performance, projection mapping, mechanical staging, and audience interactivity. Using light as its brush and the waterfall as its canvas, it reimagines the legendary 7th-century pilgrimage of the Buddhist monk Xuanzang from China to India in search of sacred scriptures, immersing audiences in his epic westward journey from a striking first-person perspective.

“The Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors delivered exceptional brightness and color fidelity, perfectly realizing the director’s vision across every detail from the cascading waterfall to the cliff-face imagery,” said Di Zhang, spokesperson for Guangming Huachuang. “This landmark project showcases how technology can elevate artistic storytelling while pushing new boundaries in cultural integration, creative design, and technical excellence within China’s cultural tourism sector.”

Gene Wang, director of ProAV Sales for China, Christie, added, “We’re thrilled to see the Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors bring this visually and culturally significant production to life. It highlights Christie’s technological leadership in cultural tourism and outdoor immersive entertainment, and reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering creativity through innovation.”

The installation features three Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors blending imagery spanning 56 meters (183 feet) in width and 13 meters (42 feet) in height across the waterfall; another three illuminating a 42-meter-wide (137-foot-wide), 10-meter-high (32-foot-high) water curtain; and one bringing vivid detail to a 20-meter-wide (65-foot-wide), 12.5-meter-high (41-foot-high) cliff-face Buddha image. Christie’s advanced warping and multi-projector blending tools ensured sharp, vibrant visuals even on moving water and rugged rock surfaces.

Project execution followed a meticulously coordinated process ranging from precision surveying and 3D simulation to optimize brightness, geometry, and color accuracy, to agile deployment using modular installations across multiple sites. Custom IP65-rated enclosures ensured reliable outdoor performance, while Guangming Huachuang’s team collaborated with the creative producers to fine-tune projection effects and provide comprehensive training for long-term operational stability.

The result is a vivid demonstration of how advanced projection technology can transform natural landscapes into immersive cultural experiences. Since its debut, “Revisiting Journey to the West” has earned widespread acclaim, winning the China Lighting Award (Second Prize) and the Aladdin Magic Lamp Award for Outstanding Lighting Project. It is also recognized as a national pilot for immersive tourism and among Ctrip’s Top 100 Asian Night Tourism Attractions for 2025.

Delivering an astounding 50,000 lumens of brightness, native 4K resolution, and over 98% of the Rec. 2020 color gamut, the Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB is the lightest and brightest projector in its class. Its long-lasting RGB pure laser illumination provides exceptional color accuracy, high contrast, and quiet operation—ideal for delivering extraordinary visual experiences in large-scale venues and outdoor environments.

