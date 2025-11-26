Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB pure projectors power Taiwan’s most advanced planetarium at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung

- Advertisement -

Christie® is pleased to announce that the Space Theater at the National Museum of Natural Science (NMNS) in Taichung has upgraded its projection system to Griffyn® 4K35-RGB pure laser projectors. Completed and tested in the second quarter of 2025 and officially opened to the public in November, this enhancement marks a major milestone in Taiwan’s science education and immersive display technology.

First opened in 1986, the Space Theater features a 23-meter (75-foot) semi-spherical dome and 300 seats arranged on a 30-degree slope. The transition from an aging lamp-based projection system is intended to transform the venue into Taiwan’s most advanced planetarium, harnessing the high brightness and wide color gamut of RGB pure laser projection to bring the wonders of the cosmos vividly to life.

Six Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB projectors deliver native 4K resolution, up to 36,500 ISO lumens of brightness, and ~98% of the Rec. 2020 color gamut for exceptional clarity and color accuracy. Configured in a circular array around the dome, the projectors employ precise geometric correction and edge blending to create a seamless 360-degree image. Christie’s long-time partner, Dacoms Technology, oversaw systems integration planning, projection equipment installation and calibration, control systems design, on-site testing, and ongoing maintenance support to ensure smooth, real-time playback.

“For nearly 20 years, NMNS has closely tracked the evolution of laser projection technology,” says Dr. Chilong Lin, researcher at the NMNS. “With the Space Theater’s recent upgrade from traditional lamp-based illumination to RGB pure laser projectors, we’ve seen a remarkable increase in brightness, along with color saturation and vibrancy that far surpass previous standards. The audience’s viewing experience has been greatly enhanced, and with an overall resolution exceeding 7.2K × 7.2K, our visual presentation quality now stands among the finest in the world.”

Mr. Terence Lee, executive vice president of Dacoms Technology adds, “By integrating Christie’s RGB pure laser projectors, we’ve been able to deliver a breathtakingly immersive cosmic experience. The Griffyn 4K35-RGB’s superior color fidelity, brightness, and quiet operation make it the perfect solution for dome projection at the NMNS, setting a new benchmark for planetarium visuals in Taiwan.”

To overcome challenges posed by the dome’s structure, projection angles, and heat dissipation, Dacoms and Christie’s technical teams worked closely to implement a customized cooling airflow system and carry out meticulous calibration. The result is a brighter, more color-saturated display of cosmic imagery and a low-noise, highly immersive environment that leverages the latest Digistar system, offering multi-format playback compatibility for real-time star simulations and interactive educational presentations.

Mr. Jason Yeo, senior ProAV sales manager for Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and ANZ, Christie comments, “This project exemplifies how our advanced RGB pure laser projection can elevate educational and cultural spaces. We’re proud to partner with Dacoms once again to bring the universe closer to audiences in Taiwan and to inspire the next generation through immersive visual storytelling.”

Museum visitors have praised the revitalized Space Theater for its “realistic” and “breathtaking” visual experience, while museum staff report projection quality that far exceeds expectations, particularly in rendering fine details of the night sky and deep space imagery.

The Space Theater’s successful transformation is already generating interest from other science and educational venues in Taiwan, with Dacoms receiving several inquiries following its reopening. As the first dome theater in Taiwan to adopt the Griffyn 4K35-RGB projectors, it is poised to become a regional reference site and a model for future planetarium upgrades across Asia.

