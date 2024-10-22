Christie Expands Beyond Projection Systems, Emerging as a Key Player in Direct-View LED Solutions

- Advertisement -

Christie, a global audio and visual technologies company, engaged in an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rishubh Nayar, Sales Director for India, Enterprise, Christie shares insights on Christie’s innovative visual solutions and future expansion plans.

What are the key products that Christie is showcasing?

We’re showcasing some of our most advanced visual solutions here. Behind me, we have the brightest projector in the world for its form factor, which produces an incredible 50,000 lumens at Pure 4K Pure RGB resolution. Right below that is one of our standout products, the MicroTiles LED. It’s Cabinet-free, a unique feature on the show floor, and it’s made in North America. We’re particularly excited about showcasing it because of its impressive performance.

What new product launches are you excited about, specifically for the Indian market?

One of the major launches we’re very excited about for India is our chip-on-board technology, which is part of our Lumia platform. We’re showcasing that here as well, and it’s generating a lot of interest. Right next to it is our Core Three LED wall, which has been extremely well received in the Indian market since its launch in January this year. We’ve sold around 75 walls so far, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Christie is known for its top-tier visual solutions. What else are you highlighting to your clients?

While we are renowned for producing top-of-the-line visual solutions, what sets us apart is that we don’t just stop at hardware. Christie is one of the few equipment manufacturers offering a complete turnkey solution. What you see on display is powered by our Pandora system, which is our media server. This system manages the complete playback for all the visual setups. It’s something we’re proud of because we’re not just selling boxes; we’re offering a complete solution, from display to playback, to help solve our clients’ specific needs.

Christie has been traditionally known for projection systems. How do you see the company evolving?

Christie has long been known for its world-class projection systems, but we are now becoming a significant player in the direct-view LED space as well. This is a key message we want to leave with our clients. We’re not just focusing on projection anymore; we’re expanding into direct-view LED solutions and evolving with the market. Our aim is to offer comprehensive, innovative solutions across multiple platforms to meet our clients’ diverse requirements.

