Christie earns best-in-class supplier recognition from Lockheed Martin

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Christie® has been named a 2025 Best-in-Class supplier by Lockheed Martin, recognizing the company’s strong performance, innovation, and role in supporting complex, mission-critical programs.

Christie supplies MicroTiles® LED technology for Lockheed Martin’s AMAZE (Amorphic Appearance Zero-Projector Environment) visual display system. Designed, manufactured and assembled in our world-class center of excellence facility in Kitchener, Canada, the MicroTiles LED displays form a key component of the AMAZE solution, which powers a full immersive, 360-degree training environment for F-35 pilots. By leveraging Christie’s advanced LED technology, the AMAZE system delivers superior visual performance while reducing system complexity and minimizing overall footprint compared to conventional projector-based training environments.

“We’re proud to be recognized by Lockheed Martin as a best-in-class supplier,” says Mr. Michael Phipps, President and Chief Executive Officer, Christie. “This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our engineering and operations teams in delivering a high-performance visual display solution that advances simulation and training capabilities. We deeply value our collaboration with Lockheed Martin and remain committed to driving future innovation and success together.”

Ms. Abby Lilly, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Lockheed Martin

In a letter announcing the recognition, Ms. Abby Lilly, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Lockheed Martin, highlighted Christie’s contributions, noting the company’s “exceptional operational performance and mission-critical contributions,” as well as its commitment to reliability, innovation, and precision.

“Your organization’s reliability, innovation, and precision are essential to our mission,” said Lilly.

This recognition underscores Christie’s role as a trusted partner in delivering advanced visual technologies that support complex training environments and evolving customer needs worldwide.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

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