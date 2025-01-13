Christie DWU19-HS laser projectors illuminate “Changbai Love Song Performance” with stunning visuals

- Advertisement -

Christie®, the leader in inspiring exceptional experiences, played a pivotal role in enhancing the “Changbai Love Song Performance,” a captivating cultural show staged at the Daxitai River Scenic Area in Antu County, Jilin Province.

The breathtaking performance, which celebrates local history and folklore, is powered by 24 Christie DWU19-HS 1DLP laser projectors installed by Christie’s trusted partner, Beijing Zhongqing Display Technology. Tasked with planning and constructing the project, the company successfully created an unforgettable experience that engaged visitors, showcased the region’s cultural heritage, and utilized advanced projection technology to enhance storytelling.

Merging the stunning landscapes of Changbai Mountain with Manchu and Korean folklore, the show is elevated by the Christie HS Series projectors, which delivered exceptional brightness, clarity, and color. These features mesmerized audiences, immersing them in the natural beauty of the mountain and vividly portraying its legendary tales.

“The Christie DWU19-HS projectors have been instrumental in bringing the performance to life,” said Mr. Huaqing Zhou, project manager, Beijing Zhongqing. “Their ability to deliver outstanding brightness and sharp image detail, even in challenging outdoor conditions, helped us achieve the desired visual effects. The clarity and color accuracy elevated the performance to a whole new level, making it an unforgettable experience for the audience.”

The performance featured large-scale projections on a variety of surfaces, including mountain faces, the ground, and water curtains. The vast projection areas, spanning up to 80 meters in length and 25 meters in height, required the precision and flexibility offered by the Christie DWU19-HS projectors.

Additionally, the harsh environment of Changbai Mountain, with its extreme temperatures, humidity, and strong winds, posed significant challenges to maintaining consistent projection quality. To ensure the projectors remained protected, Beijing Zhongqing installed 10 custom enclosures, keeping the equipment stable and operational despite the adverse conditions.

“The weather and terrain were incredibly challenging, but the Christie projectors showed remarkable resilience,” said Yangshun Jia, co-project manager, Beijing Zhongqing. “From the irregular terrain to the unpredictable climate, the DWU19-HS projectors performed flawlessly, ensuring the visual elements were seamlessly integrated with the performance. Their reliability and performance exceeded our expectations, and the end result was a stunning, immersive experience.”

The integration of advanced projection technology with cultural storytelling was key to the show’s success. By weaving the legend of the “Pine and Birch Lovers,” a symbol of everlasting love, with the natural beauty of Changbai Mountain, the performance not only celebrated the region’s rich heritage but also attracted a global audience, driving tourism and fostering economic growth.

April Qin, senior sales director for China, Enterprise, Christie commented, “We’re proud to have contributed to such a remarkable project that brings together advanced technology and rich cultural heritage. The DWU19-HS projectors have once again demonstrated their versatility and reliability in delivering excellent performance, even under the most challenging conditions. It’s been an honor to be part of this effort that not only supports tourism but also preserves and showcases the cultural richness of Changbai Mountain.”

Boasting 19,150 lumens of brightness and WUXGA resolution, the Christie DWU19-HS laser projector offers vivid visuals in any environment. With BoldColor+™ technology, it delivers enhanced color, deeper blacks, and more realistic images. Weighing less than 41.6kg (92lbs), it is easy to transport and install, while its powerful brightness ensures stunning projections, even outdoors. Christie Twist™ technology simplifies screen alignment, and the optional Christie Mystique™ automated software enables quick, precise calibration for multi-projector setups.

