Christie DPS Series laser projectors illuminate Luoyang Central Park with captivating ground projections

Christie® DPS Series 3LCD laser projectors are enchanting visitors at a picturesque park in Luoyang, an industrial city in China’s Henan province, with impeccable visuals that elevate the park’s nighttime allure.

Installed and commissioned by Christie’s trusted partner, Beijing Haloimage lnnovation Technology, this ambitious illumination project at Luoyang Central Park is aimed at revitalizing the venue to offer visitors an exciting nighttime experience. Nearly a dozen Christie LWU1260-DPS laser projectors have been strategically installed to create captivating ground projections with interactive elements, showcasing the charm of Luoyang, renowned as the home of the peony, one of China’s most exquisite flowers.

Remarkably, Luoyang Central Park serves as the venue for the annual Luoyang Peony Festival, a significant event celebrating the blooming season of the peony. Luoyang holds the prestigious title of “the city of peonies,” with a history of systematic peony cultivation dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD).

“Luoyang Central Park is now a mesmerizing wonderland after dusk, thanks to the vibrant projections that bring the park to life,” said Mr. Zhanli Li, senior sales manager of Beijing Haloimage lnnovation Technology. “The Christie DPS Series is our preferred choice for this project due to its track record of delivering quality visuals in a compact, affordable package. The vivid projections have inspired creativity and forged unforgettable memories. We are thrilled that the LWU1260-DPS projectors injected vibrancy to the park, turning ordinary moments into magical adventures for all visitors.”

Managing interactive projections across a vast area measuring 45 meters by 9 meters presented a notable challenge. To address this, a total of 10 Christie LWU1260-DPS projectors were deployed to ensure comprehensive coverage. The projectors were securely mounted on custom posts and shielded by weatherproof enclosures to optimize performance and longevity. Li highlighted that the interactive capabilities accompanying the displayed content were driven by a proprietary program developed in-house, enabling visitors to interact using hand gestures and movements.

“It took us a week to complete the installation, calibration and testing under harsh weather conditions due to heavy snowfall. Despite these challenges, the projectors have performed admirably and the client is very satisfied with the end results. This speaks volumes about the exceptional performance of Christie DPS Series projectors,” Li added.

April Qin, senior sales director for China, Enterprise, Christie commented, “We are pleased to see how the Christie LWU1260-DPS projectors have transformed Luoyang Central Park into a fascinating nighttime destination. This not only highlights the performance of our projection technology but also emphasizes our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences. Kudos to Beijing Haloimage lnnovation Technology for their dedication to pushing the boundaries of visual innovation and enhancing the visitor journey.”

With its compact design and dependable performance, the Christie DPS Series seamlessly integrates into any environment. Offering brightness options of up to 13,000 lumens, a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and stunning WUXGA resolution, the DPS Series is the perfect choice for various applications, ensuring precise rendering of all content with exceptional detail.

