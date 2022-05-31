Christie appoints Wavetrain Cinemas as exclusive reseller for home theatre market segment in Australia and New Zealand

- Advertisement -

Wavetrain will supply Christie M 4K25 RGB and Griffyn Series RGB pure laser projectors for home cinema applications

BRISBANE, Australia – (May 31, 2022) –Christie® , a leader in creating and delivering the world’s best visual and audio experiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wavetrain Cinemas as the exclusive reseller for the home theatre market segment in Australia and New Zealand.

Known as one of Australia’s leading home cinema design companies, Wavetrain Cinemasprovides a complete cinema engineering experience with turn-key solutions built to industry reference standards. Its team of highly qualified specialists are adept at delivering complete engineered solutions for customers according to their preferences for any space. With this appointment, Wavetrain Cinemas will supply Christie’s cutting-edge 4K-resolution RGB pure laser projectors comprising the M 4K25 RGB and Griffyn Series models for home cinema installations.

“The home cinema market in Australia and New Zealand offerstremendous opportunities for Christie and we are very pleased to appoint Wavetrain Cinemas as our exclusive reseller for this market segment,” said Michael Bosworth, executive vice president, Enterprise, Christie. “With a proven track record and as Australasia’s most awarded cinema design company, Wavetrain Cinemas is well-positioned to strengthen our product offerings that are ideal for deployment in residential locations and make them more accessible to customers.”

David Moseley, CEO, Wavetrain Cinemas

David Moseley, CEO, Wavetrain Cinemas, commented, “Christie is synonymous with state-of-the-art and innovative cinema projection that pushes the boundaries of visual experiences. The high-end home cinema segment in Australia and New Zealandnow strongly demands commercial grade reliability, Rec.2020 color accuracy and performance for its growing entertainment spaces. Christie’s high-performance RGB pure laser projection systems fit the bill perfectly.”

A high-end home theatre delivered by Wavetrain Cinemas (Image credit: Wavetrain Cinemas)

Explaining why the M 4K25 RGB and Griffyn Series are ideal for the home cinema market, Moseley said there is an overlap between commercial and home solutionswhere customers seek the best systems regardless of its market positioning. “There is also a proliferation of high-end homes built with their own complete entertainment spaces that rival the best commercial spaces,” he added.

The M 4K25 RGB and Griffyn Series are the preferred projector models due to their respective 4K UHD and native 4K resolution, high lumen output, an exceptionally wide color gamut thatachievesmore than 96% of the Rec. 2020 color space, anintegrated cooling and a sealed optical path for reliable illumination performance, as well as a long-lasting laser light source.

In addition, both projector series can use Ultra High Contrast (UHC) intelligent lens to achieve a7000:1 contrast ratio. These systems are equipped with Christie’s proprietary TruLife+™ electronicsthat supports a video-processing pipeline of up to 1.2 Gigapixels per second (GPix/s), enabling native 4K at 120Hz performance. Also included is the new electronic color convergence (ECC) capability,which offers users the ability toselect red, green, or blue individually and converge viaremote controlfor easy picture-perfect image alignment.

