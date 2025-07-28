Christie appoints Wavetrain Cinemas as exclusive ProAV distributor with Cogworks as sub-distributor and authorised service provider for Australia and New Zealand

- Advertisement -

Christie®, the leader in inspiring exceptional experiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wavetrain Cinemas as its exclusive ProAV distributor and authorised service provider for Australia and New Zealand.

As part of the agreement, Wavetrain Cinemas will represent Christie’s 3DLP laser projectors for residential applications. This includes the flagship Christie Eclipse and Griffyn Series RGB pure laser projection systems, which will be offered exclusively through Wavetrain Cinemas. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering the highest calibre projection solutions across a range of applications, including the luxury and reference-grade spaces for which Wavetrain Cinemas is renowned.

Wavetrain Cinemas’ affiliate, Cogworks, has also been named sub-distributor for Christie projectors across residential and ProAV sectors, expanding its presence in the professional projection market. With over 30 years of AV engineering expertise and a strong dealer network, Cogworks will provide direct access to Christie’s Enterprise lineup, from high-performance home theatres to large-scale ProAV installations. A new national service department will ensure fast response times, local technical support, and maintenance for Christie’s full range of Enterprise laser projectors.

Mr. David Moseley, Founder and Director of Wavetrain Cinemas

“Christie has been a market leader in commercial video technologies for over 95 years, and we are honoured to be entrusted with representing such a prestigious brand,” said Mr. David Moseley, Founder and Director of Wavetrain Cinemas. “It’s a privilege for us to align with Christie at this level. We look forward to strengthening partnerships and delivering world-class projection solutions throughout Australia and New Zealand.”

Mr. David Lowton, General Manager of Cogworks

Mr. David Lowton, General Manager of Cogworks added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Christie to bring their Enterprise range to the Australia and New Zealand markets. From high-end home cinemas to complex commercial projects, Christie’s projection systems set the benchmark for performance and reliability, reinforcing our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions.”

Mr. Han Kim, vice president of Sales, Asia-Pacific, Christie

Mr. Han Kim, vice president of Sales, Asia-Pacific, Christie commented, “With a proven track record of excellence, innovation and client satisfaction, Wavetrain Cinemas is well-positioned to excel in this role. Their unwavering commitment to quality ensures that clients across Australia and New Zealand will continue to benefit from the highest standards in projection technology. We’re confident that Wavetrain will add significant value to Christie’s growth and legacy in the region.”

This appointment underscores Christie’s commitment to supporting its customers with trusted local partners who share its vision for technological excellence and customer service. With Wavetrain Cinemas’ deep expertise in system design, installation, and technical support, together with Cogworks’ dealer network and national service infrastructure, Christie is poised to further strengthen its presence and reputation in Australia and New Zealand’s ProAV market.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

