Christie Appoints Sean James as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Service

Christie®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., announced the appointment of Mr. Sean James as Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Service, at Christie. In this new role, James will lead the sales function and continue to lead the company’s service organization.

“Sean’s proven leadership, combined with his ability to foster strong, lasting relationships, makes him highly qualified to lead our sales and service teams,” says Mr. Michael Phipps, president and chief operating officer, Christie. “His extensive experience in visual technologies and services, uniquely positions him to lead our new optimized operations to better serve our customers while ensuring long-term sustainability.”

With more than 28 years of experience at Christie, Sean, who started his career as a field engineer servicing cinema equipment, was instrumental in developing support programs and relationships with many leading Hollywood studios as they transitioned to digital cinema. He helped to deploy the world’s first large-scale digital cinema deployment of nearly 4,000 screens across the U.S. and led the development of Christie’s first Network Operations Center (NOC), expanding it globally. Sean previously led Christie’s Enterprise and Entertainment division and has played a key role in driving Christie’s expansion in both markets. His insights over the years have strengthened the company’s reputation as a global leader in AV solutions for cinema, themed entertainment, government, and live & public events.

Reporting to Sean under the reorganization, include:



Mr. Josh Kolbeck, vice president, Sales, Americas

Mr. Adil Zerouali, vice president, Sales, EMEA

Mr. Han Kim, vice president, Sales, APAC

Mr. Mike Marsh, director, Professionals Services, Americas

Mr. Ian Tyler, senior director, Professional Services, EMEA and Global Training

Mr. Ken Liew, senior director, Professional Services, APAC

“When sales and service work together, they create seamless experiences that build trust and long-term loyalty with our customers,” says Mr. Sean James, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Service, Christie. “By aligning these two teams, we can provide consistent communication and deliver top-tier support.”

