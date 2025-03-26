Christie Appoints Hideaki Takizawa As New Chief Financial Officer

- Advertisement -

Christie® is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hideaki Takizawa as the new chief financial officer of Christie Digital Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries, effective April 1, 2025. Reporting to Michael Phipps, president and chief operating officer, Takizawa will align Christie’s financial strategy with its overall goals and manage internal controls and reporting to support continued growth and innovation.

Hideaki succeeds Michael Phipps, who transitioned to president and chief operating officer in November 2024 while maintaining his CFO role. Christie further strengthens the company’s leadership team by adding Takizawa as CFO.

Mr. Michael Phipps, President and Chief Operating Officer, Christie

Hideaki brings more than 34 years of experience working at Ushio and a wealth of expertise in business management and finance. “We are excited to have Hideaki join us as we continue to strengthen our presence in the industry, enhance customer partnerships and create innovative AV solutions,” said Mr. Michael Phipps, President and Chief Operating Officer, Christie. “His leadership and financial acumen will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategic vision and drive long-term success.”

Before joining Christie, Takizawa served as general manager of Ushio Group’s Business Management Division, overseeing three departments: Accounting, Finance, and Legal. During his tenure, he was responsible for strengthening Ushio Group’s governance and financial strategies for the company’s 2030 business growth strategy while enhancing capital efficiency.

“I am honored to join Christie and look forward to working with the talented team of employees and executives to maximize financial performance and drive sustainable growth,” said Mr. Hideaki Takizawa, Chief Financial Officer, Christie. “This is an exciting time to join the company, and I’m eager to contribute to its ongoing success.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 148