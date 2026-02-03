Christie announces an agreement to sell its Broadcast and Professional Video business to Vista PHX, Corp.

- Advertisement -

Christie Digital Systems USA and Vista PHX, Corp., announced an agreement in principle to sell the Christie Broadcast and Professional Video business to Vista PHX, Corp., a new corporation created by former Vista Systems owners and industry veterans, Mr. Clark Williams and Mr. Jeff Wilson. The transaction, expected to close by the end of February, would mark the return of some of the industry’s most respected video processing technologies to the innovators who designed, built, and championed them.

Continuing to operate in Phoenix, Arizona, newly formed Vista PHX, Corp., will acquire the Christie intellectual property and essential operational infrastructure for the Spyder, Terra, Phoenix, and Mastering Gateway product lines.

This transition will bring these video processing platforms back to their roots, where the products were originally developed and manufactured. In particular, the transaction will help secure the future of the Spyder brand, a benchmark for uncompromising performance in live events, broadcast, and high-end installations worldwide. The Phoenix-branded distributed content management system, Terra SDVoE platform, and Mastering Gateway Series further reinforce Vista PHX, Corp.’s capabilities in delivering end-to-end mission-critical video processing solutions.

Mr. Clark Williams, CEO of Vista PHX, Corp

“Bringing Spyder and the other innovative video processing product lines back under independent ownership is significant,” said Mr. Clark Williams, CEO of Vista PHX, Corp. “For our customers, this acquisition means continuity where it matters and acceleration where it counts. The same team, the same engineering DNA—now with the clarity and autonomy to move faster and invest deeper in the platform our customers rely on.”

Mr. Michael Phipps, president, Christie, commented on the transition. “The divestiture of the Broadcast and Professional Video group reflects our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities. We believe that returning the video processing family of products to Clark Williams, Jeff Wilson, and the Vista PHX team will best position them for sustained growth under owners whose core mission is centered on these products. We are committed to ensuring a smooth and responsible transition for employees, customers, and partners.”

Key highlights of the acquisition

• Customer and service commitment: Vista PHX, Corp, would be committed to a seamless transition, honoring all existing warranties and service agreements while maintaining and strengthening the high standard of technical support customers rely on.

• Return to roots: The Spyder, Phoenix, Terra, and Mastering Gateway video processing product lines would return to their original creators, ensuring focused leadership and a clear product vision.

• Product continuity and quality: Vista PHX, Corp. would own and support the Spyder X80, Spyder X20, Phoenix, Terra, and Mastering Gateway platforms, with an unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and performance.

• Experienced leadership: Led by CEO Clark Williams and CFO Jeff Wilson, Vista PHX, Corp., brings decades of hands-on expertise in designing, delivering, and supporting mission-critical video systems.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

