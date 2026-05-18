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Christie and VistaPHX cease negotiations on the sale of Christie’s Broadcast and Professional Video image processing product lines

By NCN News Network
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Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. announced that it and VistaPHX LLC, have ceased negotiations on the previously announced agreement in principle to sell Christie’s Broadcast and Professional Video group’s assets, including intellectual property and operational infrastructure, to VistaPHX.

As a result, Christie will retain its image processing and compositor product lines: Spyder, Terra, Hedra, Phoenix, and Mastering Gateway, along with the operations supporting them, while the company evaluates future opportunities. Christie is committed to supporting customers, partners, and ongoing business activities tied to these products.

No additional details regarding the negotiations will be disclosed.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

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