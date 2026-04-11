Chimei Motor Strengthens India’s Road Safety with AI-Driven ADAS Innovation and Advanced Driver Assistance Solutions

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Chimei Motor pioneers AI-driven ADAS solutions, delivering advanced video recognition, safety innovation, and next-generation autonomous driving technologies globally since 2006. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Abhishek Mohindra, Chimei Motor, shares insights on advanced driver safety technologies and India’s evolving road safety landscape.

Can you tell us about Chimei Motor and its core focus?

Chimei Motor, headquartered in Taiwan, specializes in advanced driver and road safety solutions. Our core focus is to develop intelligent systems that enhance driver awareness, minimize risks, and create safer road environments. We are committed to bringing globally proven technologies to markets like India, where safety solutions are becoming increasingly important.

What are the key safety solutions you are introducing in India?

We are promoting three major solutions. The first is our Driver Fatigue Monitoring System, designed in line with European standards and upcoming AIS regulations in India. It detects driver fatigue, monitors seatbelt usage, and ensures adherence to safety norms, helping prevent accidents caused by human error.

Why is driver fatigue monitoring crucial for India?

Driver fatigue is a significant contributor to road accidents in India. With over five lakh fatalities reported annually, there is a strong need for proactive safety measures. Our system alerts drivers in real time, helping them stay attentive and reducing the risk of accidents, especially for long-haul and commercial drivers.

Could you explain your Blind Spot Information System?

Our Blind Spot Information System is designed primarily for commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks, including electric vehicles. It uses camera-based technology to monitor blind spots around the vehicle—front, rear, and sides—and provides alerts to prevent collisions. This solution enhances situational awareness and supports safer driving decisions.

What makes your ADAS solution stand out in the market?

Our Level 2 ADAS solution is highly unique, especially in the retrofit segment. It offers advanced features such as adaptive cruise control and partial autonomous braking. Unlike many solutions limited to OEM integration, ours can also be deployed as an aftermarket accessory, making it accessible for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

What is your vision for growth in India?

India is a rapidly evolving market with increasing awareness around road safety. Our vision is to expand our presence by making advanced safety technologies more accessible and scalable. We aim to support regulatory developments and contribute to reducing road accidents by empowering drivers with smarter safety solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Chimei Motor

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