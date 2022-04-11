Checkmarx Delivers Cloud-Based Application Security Testing Platform to India

- Advertisement -

To help developers in India and the Middle East rapidly test, remediate and secure their application coding, Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, announced that it now offers the Checkmarx AST Platform in the region.

“Migration to the cloud is predominantly driven by cross-industry business transformation demand, where end-to-end application security (AppSec) testing is seen as the foundational layer of enterprise security,” said Nitin Kumar Dang, Regional Director – India, Middle East and Africa at Checkmarx. “We anticipate growing demand for our application security (AppSec) testing platform, which is designed for end-to-end, cloud-native application security.”

IDC projects that in response to performance, security, and compliance requirements, by 2024, 40% of organisations in India will implement dedicated cloud services either on-premises or in a service provider facility. This is reinforced by Nutanix findings in their Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) for 2022, which states that 58% of Indian enterprises are planning to implement hybrid multi-cloud models over the next three years. This announcement follows a recent rollout of the AST Platform into Australia and New Zealand, demonstrating Checkmarx commitment to the Asia Pacific region.

The Checkmarx AST Platform is delivered from the cloud and designed to support on-premises, cloud, and hybrid development environments. The platform identifies security issues, improves remediation for robust code security throughout the software development life cycle, and ensures that an organization’s software remains secure from a developer’s first code commit through the push to production.

The Checkmarx AST platform offers a single solution spanning the complex landscape of custom code, open source components, Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) deployments and open source supply chain, allowing application code to be more efficiently and effectively secured.

Integrated solutions today include:

● Checkmarx SAST, which automatically scans at the source code level for vulnerabilities early in the development life cycle, providing essential guidance and context to help developers and engineers resolve vulnerabilities.

● Checkmarx SCA, a software composition analysis solution designed to help development teams manage open source vulnerability and licence risk.

● Checkmarx Supply Chain Security, a comprehensive supply chain security solution that works with Checkmarx Supply Chain Security to help organizations block previously undetectable malicious open source packages; restoring trust and enabling developers to embrace open source code for application development.

● Checkmarx Codebashing, a flexible, focused, gamified training platform to teach developers how to code more securely.

● KICS by Checkmarx, a scalable, open source solution that automatically parses common IaC files of any type to detect insecure configurations that could expose applications, data or services to attack.

Dang emphasizes that the benefit of having a cloud-based solution is that clients can be onboarded quickly and easily. “Our customers want something simple, effective, enterprise-grade, and part of the service in order to ensure speed of delivery so that it won’t take away developers’ time on their core work.”

