Checkmarx Appoints Yoshishige Nakamichi as Country Manager for Japan

Yoshishige Nakamichi has been appointed Country Manager for Japan at Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions. A seasoned cybersecurity executive, Nakamichi previously worked for multinational companies including Fortinet, Palo Alto, and Salesforce. He is tasked with managing the business and extending the company’s footprint in Japan.

Checkmarx has been a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testingi and for five consecutive years. The company helps make application security (AppSec) seamless and simple for Japan’s developers, giving CISOs the confidence and control they need. Gartner estimates that Japanese end user spending for application security testing software will reach ¥14,639 million by 2026.ii

Nakamichi says, “I’m delighted to join Checkmarx and bring comprehensive solutions to development and security teams in Japan. The Checkmarx AST platform offers unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern application development, including proprietary code, open source and infrastructure-as-code. As we work closely with more leading Japanese companies, our goal remains constant: to take a proactive approach by employing the ‘shift left’ concept to the application development work process, bringing our customers’ application security to a whole new level.”

“It is an honor to have Yoshishige-san representing Checkmarx in Japan, a country where innovation, leadership and next-generation security have long been high priorities for organizational and government executives,” said Hari Bhullar, VP of APAC Sales at Checkmarx. “Yoshishige-san brings years of experience in consultative security work with some of the region’s leading enterprises and I look forward to seeing him collaborate with executives to bring their organizations into a new level of application security.”

Checkmarx One is an end-to-end AppSec platform that offers support on premise, in the cloud or in hybrid development environments, to improve code security throughout the software development life cycle, and to ensure that the software remains secure from a developer’s first code commit through the push to production.

Checkmarx also helps mitigate and reduce software supply chain risks with its Checkmarx SCA and Checkmarx Supply Chain Security solutions. By leveraging automation technology to drive better business results, companies can secure their software, reduce application development time, and their costs.

