Check Point Software’s 2026 Cyber Security Report Finds India Sees 3,195 Weekly Cyber Attacks, Up 2% Year on Year

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, released its Cyber Security Report 2026, the company’s 14th annual analysis of global cyber attack trends.

The report reveals that organizations experienced an average of 1,968 cyber attacks per week in 2025, representing a 70% increase since 2023, as attackers increasingly leverage automation and AI to move faster, scale more easily, and operate across multiple attack surfaces simultaneously. In 2025, the weekly average cyber attacks in India stood at 3,195, marking a 2 percent increase compared to 2024.

Education was the most heavily targeted sector in India in 2025, with 7,684 weekly attacks per organization, followed by Government (4,912) and Business Services (3,747).

Top 10 Industries in India – 2025 Industry Weekly Average Attacks per Orgnization Education 7,684 Government 4,912 Business Services 3,747 Construction & Engineering 3,671 Consumer Goods & Services 3,658 Energy & Utilities 3,116 Telecommunications 3,002 Financial Services 2,459 Industrial Manufacturing 2,332 Software 2,328

AI is driving one of the fastest security shifts the industry has experienced, forcing organizations to reassess long-standing assumptions about how attacks originate, spread, and are stopped. Capabilities once limited to highly resourced threat actors are now widely accessible, enabling more personalized, coordinated, and scalable attacks against organizations of all sizes.

Mr. Lotem Finkelstein, VP of Research at Check Point Software

“AI is changing the mechanics of cyber attacks, not just their volume,” said Mr. Lotem Finkelstein, VP of Research at Check Point Software. “We are seeing attackers move from purely manual operations to increasingly higher levels of automation, with early signs of autonomous techniques emerging. Defending against this shift requires revalidating security foundations for the AI era and stopping threats before they can propagate.”

Key Findings from the Cyber Security Report 2026

The report highlights a clear shift toward integrated, multi-channel attack campaigns that combine human deception with machine-speed automation:

AI-Driven Attacks Become More Autonomous : AI is increasingly embedded across attack workflows, accelerating reconnaissance, social engineering, and operational decision-making. During a three-month period, 89% of organizations encountered risky AI prompts, with approximately one in every 41 prompts classified as high risk, exposing new risks as AI becomes embedded in everyday business workflows.

: AI is increasingly embedded across attack workflows, accelerating reconnaissance, social engineering, and operational decision-making. During a three-month period, 89% of organizations encountered risky AI prompts, with approximately one in every 41 prompts classified as high risk, exposing new risks as AI becomes embedded in everyday business workflows. Ransomware Operations Continue to Fragment and Scale : The ransomware ecosystem has decentralized into smaller, specialized groups, contributing to a53 % year-over-year increase in extorted victims and a 50% rise in new ransomware-as-a-service groups. AI is now being used to accelerate targeting, negotiation, and operational efficiency.

: The ransomware ecosystem has decentralized into smaller, specialized groups, contributing to a53 % year-over-year increase in extorted victims and a 50% rise in new ransomware-as-a-service groups. AI is now being used to accelerate targeting, negotiation, and operational efficiency. Social Engineering Expands Beyond Email : Attackers are increasingly coordinating campaigns across email, web, phone, and collaboration platforms. ClickFix techniques surged by 500%, using fraudulent technical prompts to manipulate users, while phone-based impersonation evolved into more structured enterprise intrusion attempts. As AI becomes embedded in browsers, SaaS platforms, and collaboration tools, the digital workspace is emerging as a critical trust layer for attackers to exploit.

: Attackers are increasingly coordinating campaigns across email, web, phone, and collaboration platforms. ClickFix techniques surged by 500%, using fraudulent technical prompts to manipulate users, while phone-based impersonation evolved into more structured enterprise intrusion attempts. As AI becomes embedded in browsers, SaaS platforms, and collaboration tools, the digital workspace is emerging as a critical trust layer for attackers to exploit. Edge and Infrastructure Weaknesses Increase Exposure : Unmonitored edge devices, VPN appliances, and IoT systems are increasingly used as operational relay points to blend into legitimate network traffic.

: Unmonitored edge devices, VPN appliances, and IoT systems are increasingly used as operational relay points to blend into legitimate network traffic. New Risks Emerge in AI Infrastructure: An analysis conducted by Lakera, a Check Point company, identified security weaknesses in 40% of 10,000 Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers reviewed, highlighting growing exposure as AI systems, models, and agents become embedded in enterprise environments.

Recommendations for Security Leaders

The Cyber Security Report 2026 shows that defending against AI-driven threats requires rethinking how security is designed and enforced, not simply reacting faster. Based on the trends observed, Check Point recommends that organizations:

Revalidate Security Foundations for the AI Era : AI-driven attacks exploit speed, automation, and trust across environments not built for machine-paced threats. Organizations should reassess controls across networks, endpoints, cloud, email, and SASE to stop autonomous, coordinated attacks early.

: AI-driven attacks exploit speed, automation, and trust across environments not built for machine-paced threats. Organizations should reassess controls across networks, endpoints, cloud, email, and SASE to stop autonomous, coordinated attacks early. Enable AI Adoption Securely : As AI becomes embedded in daily workflows, blocking its use can increase risk. Security teams should apply governance and visibility to sanctioned and unsanctioned AI usage to reduce exposure from high-risk prompts, data leakage, and misuse.

: As AI becomes embedded in daily workflows, blocking its use can increase risk. Security teams should apply governance and visibility to sanctioned and unsanctioned AI usage to reduce exposure from high-risk prompts, data leakage, and misuse. Protect the Digital Workspace : Social engineering now spans email, browsers, collaboration tools, SaaS applications, and voice channels. Security strategies must protect the workspace where human trust and AI-driven automation intersect.

: Social engineering now spans email, browsers, collaboration tools, SaaS applications, and voice channels. Security strategies must protect the workspace where human trust and AI-driven automation intersect. Harden Edge and Infrastructure : Unmonitored edge devices, VPN appliances, and IoT systems are increasingly exploited as stealthy entry points. Actively inventorying and securing these assets helps reduce hidden exposure and attacker persistence.

: Unmonitored edge devices, VPN appliances, and IoT systems are increasingly exploited as stealthy entry points. Actively inventorying and securing these assets helps reduce hidden exposure and attacker persistence. Adopt a Prevention-First Approach : With attacks operating at machine speed, prevention-led security is essential to stop threats before lateral movement; data loss, or extortion can occur.

: With attacks operating at machine speed, prevention-led security is essential to stop threats before lateral movement; data loss, or extortion can occur. Unify Visibility Across Hybrid Environments: Consistent visibility and enforcement across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments reduce blind spots, lower complexity, and strengthen resilience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Check Point

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 65