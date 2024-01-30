Check Point Software Unveils New Partner Program to Maximize Partners’ Potential and Drive Growth

- Advertisement - -

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced the launch of its innovative new Partner Program. Amidst an ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape, this program aims to strengthen partner capabilities and fuel growth.

The cyber security sector is experiencing rapid growth and transformation. According to Canalys, cyber security spending hit $19 billion recently, reflecting the increasing need for collaborative security solutions. As technology evolves, so too do cyber threats, prompting an increased need for a unified cyber security platform that provides protection from edge to network to cloud and beyond. Organizations worldwide are increasingly turning to the channel for guidance not only on their cyber security solutions, but also for regulations and building cyber resilience. Channel partners are well positioned to effectively communicate the value of cyber security solutions, while addressing specific needs and concerns regarding existing and future threats.





With a partner dedicated business model, Check Point’s new Partner Program strengthens the company’s commitment to partners while maximizing opportunities for joint growth. It is tailored to enhance partner performance and satisfaction. It focuses on boosting deal closure rates, which drives business growth, and streamlines quoting processes for quicker customer response. The program strengthens Check Point’s partnership engagement and encourages partners to develop specialized expertise, adding more value to their services. It also provides easier access to essential tools and resources, improving operational efficiency for partners.Top of Form

“For over 30 years, Check Point has blazed the path for innovation in cyber security. In light of the current climate and increasing rate of cyber threats, we are launching a new, partner program to help our partners accelerate their efforts in providing the best cyber security,” said Mr. Francisco Criado, Check Point’s VP of Global Partner Ecosystem Organization. “We are excited to continue this journey with our partners, providing them with the best tools, resources, and support they need to thrive in our dynamic industry.”

The enhanced Partner Program is strategically aligned with Check Point’s comprehensive platform, focusing on its end-to-end AI-powered, cloud-delivered security. This program enables partners to effectively cross-sell and up-sell advanced security solutions from Check Point’s comprehensive portfolio, covering a broad spectrum of attack surfaces, addressing needs in SASE, email security, cloud environments, SD-WAN, and mobile security. The program’s upgrades are geared toward leveraging these cutting-edge technologies, ensuring partners are equipped to meet diverse cyber security challenges. It features a range of enhancements including:

Simplification and tier progression: new, consolidated tiering model to help increase participation across all levels. Partners are now given an Advanced, Professional, Premier and Elite status depending on size of business opportunity.

new, consolidated tiering model to help increase participation across all levels. Partners are now given an Advanced, Professional, Premier and Elite status depending on size of business opportunity. New pricing Model : customer-focused pricing framework that is not only predictable and market-aligned, but also features the most significant discount structure ever offered by Check Point. Deal registrations have been increased by 100%, with a new incumbent partner program that delivers deal protection on renewals.

: customer-focused pricing framework that is not only predictable and market-aligned, but also features the most significant discount structure ever offered by Check Point. Deal registrations have been increased by 100%, with a new incumbent partner program that delivers deal protection on renewals. Free Certification : free certifications to meet partner-level compliance. Introducing customized tracks based on how the partner goes to market.

: free certifications to meet partner-level compliance. Introducing customized tracks based on how the partner goes to market. Specialization: additional training & certification to unlock additional benefits associated with specialization that can lead to additional 20% discount.

additional training & certification to unlock additional benefits associated with specialization that can lead to additional 20% discount. App relaunch: new and improved app, which has increased usage fivefold. New use cases provide access to training and enablement, subject matter experts and instantaneous deal registrations.

Mr. Sanjay Patodia, CEO, Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd, one of Check Point’s partners in India commented, “As a proud partner of Check Point Software in India, we are excited to witness the transformative journey of the Check Point Partner Program. The new and improved program is a testament to Check Point’s unwavering commitment to its channel partners. With a consolidated tiering model, we now have clear pathways to progress from Advanced to Elite status, tailoring our engagement based on the size of business opportunities. The new customer-focused pricing framework not only aligns with market standards but also offers significant discounts. One of the most beneficial aspects of the program is the relaunch of the app which is a game-changer. Aligned with our dedication to delivering top-tier security services, the program’s emphasis on specialization and certification reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the utmost protection against potential threats.”

