Check Point Software Reports Fourth Quarter and 2024 Full Year Results

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Calculated Billings* reached $959 million, an 11 percent increase year over year

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO)**: $2.5 billion, a 12 percent increase year over year

Total Revenues: $704 million, a 6 percent increase year over year

Product, License & Subscription Revenues: $463 million, a 9 percent increase year over year

GAAP Operating Income: $254 million, representing 36 percent of revenues

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $306 million, representing 44 percent of revenues

GAAP EPS: $2.30, a 7 percent increase year over year

Non-GAAP EPS: $2.70, a 5 percent increase year over year

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Calculated Billings* reached $2,658 million, a 9 percent increase year over year

Total Revenues: $2,565 million, a 6 percent increase year over year

Security Subscriptions Revenues: $1,104 million, a 13 percent increase year over year

GAAP EPS: $7.46, a 5 percent increase year over year

Non-GAAP EPS: $9.16, a 9 percent increase year over year

Mr. Gil Shwed, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Check Point Software

“We delivered exceptional fourth quarter results, a wonderful way to transition into my new Executive Chairman role. The success in the quarter was underscored by strong 8 percent revenue growth in our core Quantum Force appliance business, our industry leading Harmony E-mail solution, and expanded adoption of the Infinity platform,” said Mr. Gil Shwed, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Check Point Software. “I would like to thank Check Point’s customers, partners, and the Global Check Point Team for their contributions to our continued success. I look forward to Check Point achieving new heights under the leadership of our new Chief Executive Officer, Nadav Zafrir,” concluded, Mr. Shwed.

Mr. Nadav Zafrir, Chief Executive Officer of Check Point Software

“I would like to thank Gil and the Board for the opportunity to lead such an exemplary organization. 2024 was a successful year and provides a great springboard for 2025 and beyond,” stated Mr. Nadav Zafrir, Chief Executive Officer of Check Point Software. “My first one hundred days are focused on meeting with customers and partners to understand the key challenges they face in today’s unprecedented threat environment. From my conversations so far, I have become increasingly confident that Check Point is uniquely positioned to address the cybersecurity demands of enterprises worldwide. Check Point’s future is bright, and we are focused on driving market share expansion and taking growth to the next levels,” stated Mr. Zafrir.



“After a successful fourth quarter and 2024, we are starting 2025 with an expanded executive team to balance our corporate and Go-To-Market leadership roles, and bring even more attention to customer facing functions,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point Software. Among the new roles joining the executive team is that of Chief Revenue Officer. Itai Greenberg will serve in this role, driving our global top-line revenue across our platform worldwide. He brings more than two decades of experience in product management and sales roles, having most recently served as Check Point’s Chief Strategy Officer and head of the Cloud and SASE businesses. Replacing Itai in the role of Chief Strategy Officer, we welcome Roi Karo to Check Point. Roi brings more than two decades of expertise in security, AI, and big data with a focus on strategy and planning.

In conclusion, after three successful years as Check Point’s President, Rupal Hollenbeck has chosen to conclude her tenure at the end of the first quarter and will remain available to support the smooth transition of the new executive team members. “I want to thank Rupal for her incredible work and dedication over the last three years during which the Go-To-Market organizations composition, reach, and focus was transformed all around the world. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point Software. “We welcome Itai and Roi into their new executive team roles. I am excited about the opportunities before us, and I am more confident than ever that the best of Check Point is yet to come,” concluded, Mr. Zafrir.

Financial Highlights Commentary

Cash Balances, Marketable Securities & Short-Term Deposits: $2,784 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2,960 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash is primarily a result of $186 million net of cash consideration utilized for Cyberint Ltd. acquisition in 2024.

$2,784 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2,960 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash is primarily a result of $186 million net of cash consideration utilized for Cyberint Ltd. acquisition in 2024. Share Repurchase Program: During the fourth quarter of 2024, the company repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares at a total cost of approximately $325 million. During full year 2024, we repurchased approximately 7.7 million shares at a total cost of approximately $1,300 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the company repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares at a total cost of approximately $325 million. During full year 2024, we repurchased approximately 7.7 million shares at a total cost of approximately $1,300 million. Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $1,059, which included $18 million of costs related to our currency hedging transactions, and acquisition-related costs were insignificant. This compares to $1,035 million in 2023, which included $39 million of costs related to our currency hedging transactions and $25 million in costs related to acquisitions.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

