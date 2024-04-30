Check Point Software Reports 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

- Advertisement -

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2024.

First Quarter 2024:

Total Revenues: $599 million, a 6 percent increase year over year

Security Subscription Revenues: $263 million, a 15 percent increase year over year

GAAP Operating Income: $194 million, representing 32 percent of total revenues

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $252 million, representing 42 percent of total revenues

GAAP EPS: $1.60, a 5 percent increase year over year

Non-GAAP EPS: $2.04, a 13 percent increase year over year

Mr. Gil Shwed, Founder & CEO of Check Point Software Technologies.

“The first quarter yielded great results with revenues and EPS at the top end of our projections. We delivered strong double-digit growth in Infinity Platform agreements, now constituting over 13 percent of total revenues. Our aggregate recurring revenues now represent 83 percent of total revenues,” stated Mr. Gil Shwed, Founder & CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. “We introduced Quantum Force, a new line of security gateways empowering organizations of all sizes with next-generation firewall technology. In addition, we launched new technologies including Harmony SaaS protecting SaaS platforms and data, and Infinity AI Copilot, an AI-powered security assistant enhancing security effectiveness across organizations.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2024

Total Revenues: $599 million compared to $566 million in the first quarter 2023, a 6 percent increase year over year.

$599 million compared to $566 million in the first quarter 2023, a 6 percent increase year over year. GAAP Operating Income: $194 million compared to $200 million in the first quarter 2023, representing 32 percent and 35 percent of total revenues in the first quarter 2024 and 2023, respectively.

$194 million compared to $200 million in the first quarter 2023, representing 32 percent and 35 percent of total revenues in the first quarter 2024 and 2023, respectively. Non-GAAP Operating Income: $252 million compared to $238 million in the first quarter 2023, representing 42 percent of total revenues in both the first quarter 2024 and 2023.

$252 million compared to $238 million in the first quarter 2023, representing 42 percent of total revenues in both the first quarter 2024 and 2023. GAAP Taxes on Income: $33 million compared to $35 million in the first quarter 2023.

$33 million compared to $35 million in the first quarter 2023. GAAP Net Income & Earnings per Diluted Share: GAAP net income was $184 million same as in the first quarter 2023. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.60 compared to $1.52 in the first quarter 2023, a 5 percent increase year over year.

GAAP net income was $184 million same as in the first quarter 2023. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.60 compared to $1.52 in the first quarter 2023, a 5 percent increase year over year. Non-GAAP Net Income & Earnings per Diluted Share: Non-GAAP net income was $235 million compared to $218 million in the first quarter 2023. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.04 compared to $1.80 in the first quarter 2023, a 13 percent increase year over year.

Non-GAAP net income was $235 million compared to $218 million in the first quarter 2023. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.04 compared to $1.80 in the first quarter 2023, a 13 percent increase year over year. Deferred Revenues : As of March 31, 2024, deferred revenues were $1,826 million compared to $1,797 million as of March 31, 2023, a 2 percent increase year over year.

: As of March 31, 2024, deferred revenues were $1,826 million compared to $1,797 million as of March 31, 2023, a 2 percent increase year over year. Cash Balances, Marketable Securities & Short-Term Deposits: $3,053 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $2,960 million as of December 31, 2023.

$3,053 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $2,960 million as of December 31, 2023. Cash Flow from Operations: Cash flow of $361 million compared to $386 million in the first quarter 2023.

Cash flow of $361 million compared to $386 million in the first quarter 2023. Share Repurchase Program: During the first quarter of 2024, the company repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares at a total cost of approximately $325 million.

Second Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Participation Schedule

2024 RSA Analyst/Investor Booth Tours

May 7-8, 2024, SF, CA – Group Meetings

May 7-8, 2024, SF, CA – Group Meetings Needham 19 th Annual Technology, Media, and Consumer Conference

May 16, 2024, Virtual – 1×1’s

May 16, 2024, Virtual – 1×1’s J.P. Morgan 52 nd Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

May 20-22, 2024, Boston, MA – Fireside Chat & 1×1’s

May 20-22, 2024, Boston, MA – Fireside Chat & 1×1’s Oppenheimer 25 th Annual Israeli Conference

May 26, 2024, Tel Aviv, Israel – Fireside Chat & 1×1’s

May 26, 2024, Tel Aviv, Israel – Fireside Chat & 1×1’s Cowen 52 nd Annual TMT Conference

May 29, 2024, NY, NY – Fireside Chat & 1×1’s

May 29, 2024, NY, NY – Fireside Chat & 1×1’s Jefferies Software Summit

May 30, 2024, Newport Coast, CA – 1×1’s

May 30, 2024, Newport Coast, CA – 1×1’s Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 4, 2024, SF, CA – 1×1’s

June 4, 2024, SF, CA – 1×1’s Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2023 Global Technology Conference

June 5-6, 2024, SF, CA – 1×1’s

June 5-6, 2024, SF, CA – 1×1’s Nasdaq Investor Conference

June 11, 2024, London, UK – 1×1’s

Members of Check Point’s management team anticipate attending these conferences and events to discuss the latest company strategies and initiatives. Check Point’s conference presentations, if applicable, will be available via webcast on the company’s web site.

