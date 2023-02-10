Check Point Software Partners with Samsung to Elevate Mobile Security

- Advertisement - -

The move to mass remote working saw the mobile attack surface expand dramatically, resulting in 97% of organizations facing mobile threats from several attack vectors. With 60% of workers forecasted to be mobile by 2024, mobile security needs to be a priority for all organizations.

Given this mobile threat landscape, we’re delighted to announce that Check Point Software Technologies and Samsung Electronics have partnered for the first time to deliver organizations robust protection against the growing wave of mobile-related attacks.

Samsung and Check Point’s integrated solution helps prevent the most sophisticated mobile related attacks securing businesses while their employees are increasingly using their mobile devices to perform critical business tasks and access sensitive business assets.

With this new partnership Check Point Harmony Mobile is integrated with the Samsung Knox security and device management platform to prevent malicious apps from running, installing, or interfering with other apps, offering organizations the best security. The new solution leverages Harmony Mobile’s AI technologies and on-device behavior analysis as well as Check Point ThreatCloud’s globally shared threat intelligence creating a new level of security for mobile devices.

The partnership combines advanced integration between Samsung Knox Manage, part of Samsung Knox Suite, and Check Point Harmony Mobile, the industry-leading Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) solution and a joint customer engagement vision. Harmony Mobile updates Knox Manage in real time about the security posture of every device, enabling Knox Manage to allow secure access to corporate assets and applications from employee’s mobile devices and prevent lateral movement of threats and modern attacks such as phishing, mobile ransomware, malicious mobile apps, and malware hiding in email attachments, identity theft and more.

Check Point and Samsung teams are working closely to create a holistic security solution against the most sophisticated mobile attacks through a close integration of Check Point Harmony Mobile and Samsung Knox Manage:

Samsung Knox Manage (Samsung’s Endpoint Mobility Management) – The integrated solution enables organizations to manage and protect mobile devices against mobile cyber-attacks. Harmony Mobile detects and analyzes threats and provides this intelligence to Samsung’s Knox Manage solution providing the visibility to enact risk-based policies and automatically remediate attacks.

Samsung Devices – The device-level integration (enabled by integration with Samsung Knox Platform) offers unique mitigation capabilities for any device protected by Samsung Knox, including preventing malicious applications’ installation and activation, allowing organizations to meet the most severe corporate and industry requirements for security.