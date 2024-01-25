Check Point Software Levels Up Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Cybersecurity Capabilities to Safeguard Critical Healthcare IT Infrastructure

- Advertisement - -

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced its collaboration with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, a prominent healthcare provider in India, to bolster cybersecurity across the hospital’s robust IT infrastructure. Their large IT infrastructure comprises 300 virtual servers, 75 physical servers, virtual databases, and 2,500 endpoints. Check Point’s Harmony and Quantum solutions will play a pivotal role in providing comprehensive protection against sophisticated cyber threats for Kokilaben, established as one of India’s most advanced and highly specialized care facilities.

As per Check Point Research (CPR), in 2022, the healthcare industry in India saw the maximum number of cyberattacks among all sectors, with an organization being attacked 1,866 times per week on average, making this sector one of the most vulnerable verticals in the country. As a major healthcare provider entrusted with enormous amounts of sensitive patient information, Kokilaben adheres to stringent data protection standards, including India’s National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) and the international Joint Commission (JC).

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital’s proactive approach involves replacing its manual data aggregation process, previously from multiple firewalls, email and endpoints with an AI-powered, centralized system to streamline workflows and optimize resources efficiently. This was addressed by Check Point’s Maestro Hyperscale Network Security, fueled by AI and big-data threat intelligence that has revolutionized threat identification, patch application, and remediation. This includes providing the hospital with visibility into open ports, empowering them to remediate vulnerabilities independently. Additionally, Maestro scales the Check Point Quantum Security Gateways on demand, maximizing appliance capacity to meet the hospital’s dynamic workload requirements. The hospital has also deployed Check Point Harmony Endpoint, enhancing endpoint security without compromising performance, thus increasing productivity and reducing user friction. In the next phase, the hospital aims to implement Check Point Email & Collaboration to fortify email security.

This consolidated approach empowers the hospital’s security team to maximize their security posture, as all data is now accessible through a unified dashboard, optimizing operational efficiency and productivity. As a result, the hospital can scale security operations cost-effectively, keeping pace with its growing digital infrastructure.

Mr. Srinivasan Raman, Chief Information Security Officer at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute expressed, “Since onboarding Check Point, we’ve had virtually no security issues. Check Point’s 30-year legacy of innovation and exceptional service has given us complete peace of mind, knowing that our sensitive patient data is protected against the latest cyber threats.”

He added, “The Check Point support team provided invaluable guidance throughout the technology transition, ensuring a smooth deployment that met our unique requirements. With minimal ramp-up time, our security team was fully trained to identify and remediate security gaps, enabling us to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture. We are delighted to integrate and use Check Point’s industry-leading solutions and look forward to continuing our collaboration in the future.”

Mr. Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director at Check Point Software Technologies, India & SAARC said, “At Check Point, we are dedicated to empowering our customers to navigate through the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing advanced and comprehensive security solutions, ensuring the security and resilience of critical healthcare infrastructure. We are proud to support Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital’s mission of delivering world-class healthcare by securing their digital assets and aiding them in achieving operational excellence.”

