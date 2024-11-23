Check Point Software Leads GigaOm Cloud Radar: Paving the Way in Cloud Security Innovation, Delivering Advanced Threat Prevention and Scalability

- Advertisement -

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, has been recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the latest GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs). In its assessment of 17 leading CNAPP solutions, GigaOm identifies Check Point as a Leader in the Innovation and Platform Play quadrant of the Radar, highlighting its strong focus on prevention and a cohesive strategy for cloud security.

According to GigaOm, Cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs) represent a combination of technologies that solve the complex security problems faced by modern cloud-native environments. Mr. Chris Ray, analyst, GigaOm notes, “Check Point CloudGuard scored 5/5 on a number of features. The solution’s comprehensive approach makes it valuable for securing cloud-native applications, managing cloud misconfigurations, and protecting against advanced threats in cloud environments. Its ability to integrate with DevOps processes makes it useful for organizations adopting DevSecOps practices.”



Check Point CloudGuard delivers robust, all-encompassing cloud security, emphasizing automation and real-time threat detection. As a component of the Infinity Platform, CloudGuard seamlessly integrates with other Check Point solutions, providing a multi-layered, collaborative and cohesive security strategy. As enterprises accelerate their transition to the cloud, they need security solutions that protect across various multi-cloud environments, offering automated protection against new and evolving threats. Alarmingly, Check Point’s 2024 Cloud Security Report revealed that 96% of respondents were worried about managing emerging cloud risks effectively, underscoring a significant change in perception from prior years.

Mr. Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies

“With another accolade for our cloud security portfolio, we are proud that CloudGuard is recognized as a frontrunner and definitive Leader in GigaOm’s CNAPP Radar report,” said Mr. Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies. “Our leadership in this space highlights how CloudGuard enables organizations to innovate confidently, knowing they have comprehensive and scalable protection that adapts to their evolving needs.”

GigaOm’s evaluation highlighted several notable features, including:

Scalable Cloud Security : GigaOm emphasizes CloudGuard’s collaborative scalability across admin count, detection and response, and policy enforcement, ensuring effective support for complex, growing cloud environments



: GigaOm emphasizes CloudGuard’s collaborative scalability across admin count, detection and response, and policy enforcement, ensuring effective support for complex, growing cloud environments Advanced Threat Detection and Prevention: Provides AI-generated remediation suggestions, including patches that can fix multiple vulnerabilities at once, increasing time-to-remediation efficiency



Provides AI-generated remediation suggestions, including patches that can fix multiple vulnerabilities at once, increasing time-to-remediation efficiency Real-time API Security: GigaOm highlights that CloudGuard excels in API security by continuously discovering APIs, applying targeted vulnerability and compliance tests, and providing real-time monitoring with behavior analysis to detect malicious activity



GigaOm highlights that CloudGuard excels in API security by continuously discovering APIs, applying targeted vulnerability and compliance tests, and providing real-time monitoring with behavior analysis to detect malicious activity Seamless Code Security: Ensures that vulnerabilities are detected as early as the developer’s environment before code enters the CI/CD pipeline, reducing the risk of deploying vulnerable code

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Check Point Software

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 131