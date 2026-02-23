Check Point Software Earns Leader & Fast Mover Position in GigaOm Radar for Cloud Network Security

- Advertisement -

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, announced that it has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for Cloud Network Security 2025, marking the company’s third consecutive year in the top position. GigaOm recognized Check Point for its prevention‑first architecture, unified cloud security platform, and consistent pace of innovation – further strengthened by the company’s Open Garden strategy, which enables a growing set of native integrations across public and private cloud environments.

Mr. Andrew Green, analyst at GigaOm

“Our research shows that Check Point is maintaining a strong pace of innovation, using its core networking strengths to build a unified platform that adapts to how modern organizations operate,” said Mr. Andrew Green, analyst at GigaOm.

This year’s ranking highlights Check Point’s ability to deliver consistent, high‑efficacy protection while reducing complexity for enterprises securing applications across hybrid and multicloud environments. GigaOm placed Check Point in the Innovation / Platform Play quadrant, citing the company’s unified Infinity architecture, strong prevention capabilities, and operational simplicity. Key strengths recognized include:

Advanced Threat Prevention for Cloud Applications : CloudGuard WAF’s machine‑learning analysis, behavioral validation, and contextual ML were praised for accurately blocking malicious traffic, bot attacks, brute‑force attempts, and scraping.



: CloudGuard WAF’s machine‑learning analysis, behavioral validation, and contextual ML were praised for accurately blocking malicious traffic, bot attacks, brute‑force attempts, and scraping. Automation‑Driven, Business‑Aligned Policy Management : The CloudGuard Controller’s ability to continuously poll cloud environments and automatically adjust network security policies was highlighted as reducing manual effort and misconfigurations.



: The CloudGuard Controller’s ability to continuously poll cloud environments and automatically adjust network security policies was highlighted as reducing manual effort and misconfigurations. Deep, Context‑Rich Visibility Across Multicloud Environments: GigaOm called out Check Point’s integration with Wiz, which provides customers with a connected graph enabling faster detection of risk blind spots and prioritization of remediation.

Mr. Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies

“We are thrilled that GigaOm has once again recognized Check Point as a Leader and Fast Mover in cloud network security,” said Mr. Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies. “We’re proud of this accolade, but even more excited about what it means for our customers: stronger digital trust, less complexity, and better protection for the applications that run their business.”

GigaOm recognition reinforces Check Point’s commitment to delivering strong cloud security with unified visibility, operational simplicity, and a seamless customer experience. As part of its Open Garden strategy, Check Point continues to expand choice and interoperability across the cloud ecosystem, enabling organizations to integrate best‑of‑breed tools without compromising on security efficacy.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Check Point

