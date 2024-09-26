Check Point Software Celebrates Partner Success at the Asia Pacific Partner Conference 2024

- Advertisement -

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd., a leading leading cyber security platform provider of AI-powered, cloud delivered solutions globally, recognised the top partners across the Asia Pacific region, during this year’s Check Point Asia Pacific Partner Conference 2024. Held in Phuket, Thailand from 2nd – 5th September 2024, this yearly conference saw attendance of 240 regional partners from 19 countries.

This year’s Partner Awards recognized the top-performing cyber security providers and distributors across the Asia Pacific region. These partners have been instrumental in helping customers build more secure business environments by embracing Check Point’s 3Cs of security—comprehensive, consolidated, and collaborative. By leveraging a prevention-first security architecture that covers all attack vectors, streamlining security operations, and fostering proactive collaboration, these award winners have consistently identified and nurtured new sales opportunities, enhancing revenue predictability even in a rapidly changing landscape.

Mr. Pankaj Narayan, Head of Channels for Check Point Asia Pacific

Mr. Pankaj Narayan, Head of Channels for Check Point Asia Pacific, emphasized the significance of these partnerships, “Check Point Software is proud to recognize the outstanding contributions of our top business partners across Asia Pacific. These partners deliver unparalleled business value by adopting our 3Cs of security, which play a crucial role in consolidating a stronger security posture for our customers. Through an integrated partnership with Check Point, these award-winning partners are not only driving technology adoption but also ensuring ongoing customer engagement, particularly in areas like cloud and mobile security. Their efforts are vital in today’s digital landscape, where cyber security is more critical than ever.”

He continued, “These awards honour channel excellence in helping customers enhance their cyber security capabilities amidst the consistently rising tide of global cyberattacks, which are increasing in sophistication, leveraging new technology such as AI. With Check Point’s prevention-first approach and our partners’ dedication, we are poised to elevate our engagements, create more opportunities, and achieve our shared mission of securing the world.”

Check Point’s honoured partner award winners are:

Growth Partner of the Year Award was won by NCS Pte. Ltd in Singapore. NCS has consistently been the largest and most strategic partner for the Check Point business in Singapore, with a significant joint customer base across Government and Enterprise sectors, driving strong year-on-year growth.

Partner of the Year Award was given to NEC Australia. A long-time partner, NEC continuously partners with Check Point, with a focus on State and Federal Governments, and specialising in the health sector. NEC Australia and Check Point have strategically aligned their Sales, Presales, Post-Sales, Marketing, and Executive teams through a joint Go-to-Market Plan to mutually grow the business.

Harmony Partner of the Year Award was awarded to Softcell Technologies Global Pvt. Ltd in India. This partner is one of India’s leading System Integrators with over 30-plus years of experience, particularly in cyber security. With a 700-plus strong team, across six offices, they serve more than 2000 customers in IT Security, Mobility, Optimized IT Infrastructure & Cloud and Engineering Services. Over the past few years, Softcell has focused on upskilling in all Check Point products, especially the Harmony suite. They have been a top contributor to Check Point’s demand generation initiatives for Harmony Enterprise & Collaboration offerings, achieving significant joint business development success, including key wins in H1 FY24, with continued momentum in the second half of the year.

Cloud Partner of the Year Award was presented to ASF Consultancy Limited in Hong Kong. With their dedicated focus on Check Point cloud business, ASF has been the top cloud partner in Hong Kong for 2 consecutive years, as well as the trusted cloud security advisor in Hong Kong, enabling their client journey from on-premise to cloud-based security solutions.

Quantum Partner of the Year Award was handed to ST Engineering Info-Security Pte Ltd in Singapore. ST Engineering Info-Security has been partnering with Check Point for many years in key Defense, Government and Commercial customers in Singapore. With a deep expertise in network security services, ST Engineering has successfully deployed Check Point Quantum and Hyperscale solutions across a broad customer base, consistently choosing Check Point as their preferred cyber security partner for delivering turnkey security projects.

Infinity Partner of the Year Award was awarded to Vastcom Technology Limited in Macau. By leveraging Infinity Global Services’ offering and excellent collaboration with the Check Point account team, and upselling from a simple renewal project, Vastcom have won the first million-dollar Infinity deal in Macau in the first half of this year.

New Customer Partner of the Year Award was given out to Hitachi Systems India Limited. This Partner has seen significant growth due to its focus on creating value through customer collaboration. With deep industry expertise and a broad range of digital ecosystem management services, from cable to cloud, they offer customised, business-aligned IT services and solutions. A Premier Tier Partner of Check Point for over a decade, their close collaboration with Check Point in FY24 has led to successful upselling and new key customer acquisitions.

Distributor of the Year Award was presented to Tech Data Advanced Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. This distributor was recognised for its pivotal role in the technology partner ecosystem, leading as a solutions and ideas aggregator. Tech Data have demonstrated strong dedication to the Check Point partnership by heavily investing in joint go-to market strategies, building a robust technical team to support our presales and technology initiatives. In FY24, they achieved the highest annualized revenue for Check Point in India, and supported numerous implementations & POCs, enhancing the partner ecosystem’s GTM initiatives.

Growth Distributor of the Year Award went to Dicker Data Australia. One of Australia’s largest Distributors with over 45 years of experience, Dicker Data grew over 100% Year on Year in New Business with Check Point in 1H 2024. This growth was driven by Partner enablement, including the highest growth in new MSSP Partners, successful onboarding of New Partners, stocking Quantum Spark and innovative marketing strategies targeting Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB Partners to expand Check Point’s presence in Australia.

GSI Partner of the Year Award was clinched by NTT Ltd, with regional offices across APAC. A long-standing global partner for their exceptional performance and remarkable return to growth in the first half of 2024, NTT ANZ and NTT Taiwan achieved impressive triple-digit growth, while NTT Singapore and NTT China demonstrated substantial high double-digit growth, nearing triple-digits. NTT has secured significant new customer bookings and played a leading role in winning ITP deals with large enterprise customers, highlighting the strong collaboration and shared commitment between our organisations to drive business success together.

ATC Partner of the Year Award was won by Red Education, based in Sydney, Australia. With a decade-long partnership, the ATC of the Year award underscores Red Education’s commitment to excellence in cyber security education to our customers and partners. This award highlights Red Education’s role in addressing the cyber security skills gap and have built a foundation for a more secure digital future, addressing their dedication to quality, innovation, and shaping the next generation of cyber security professionals.

APAC Technical Excellence Award was presented to Keystone Solutions, Inc., a long term and strategic Elite-tier partner of Check Point in Philippines. Keystone has strategically collaborated with Check Point and key FSI customers, particularly in advancing Infinity Total Protection contracts. Their contributions in planning technology blueprints, overseeing deployment and adoption and conducting technical reviews have been instrumental in driving business growth and ensuring customer success.

