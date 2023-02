Check Point Software Achieves Highest Ranking in Miercom Next Gen Firewall Benchmark Report

- Advertisement - -

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announced that its Check Point Quantum Cyber Security Platform achieved a near perfect score with a 99.7% malware block rate and 99.9% phishing prevention rate in Miercom’s Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Security Benchmark 2023 report. The average malware block rate for tested competitors was 54.1%. Miercom, a leading independent network and security testing organization, put the industry’s top four firewalls through a series of intense malware and phishing prevention tests to rate the security efficacy of each product.

The first 24 hours of a malware campaign are the most critical. Preventing an attack at this point can immediately stop widespread damage. A security system with a higher block rate during the first day of discovery means an organization will spend less resources and energy responding to and remediating infected servers and endpoints. Check Point achieved the highest position across all key firewall tests against competitors Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and Cisco. When put through the Zero+1 Day* Malware Test, Check Point prevented over 99.7% of new malware downloads from a large set of files and file types, surpassing all other tested vendors’ solutions.

Mr. Eyal Manor, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software

“Miercom conducted rigorous testing to determine the strengths and weaknesses of each enterprise firewall. It is apparent that some key competitor solutions have significant gaps in their ability to prevent malware, even after the malware was known to the industry for at least three days. In some cases, they did not block the malware that they detected.” Eyal Manor, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software, said. “The report validates the effectiveness of our prevention-first, collaborative approach to Cyber Security. Check Point Quantum Cyber Security Platform Titan solution and its position in the market, revolutionizes threat prevention and security management.”

Check Point Software’s performance in the competitive test earned Check Point Quantum Next-Gen Firewall Miercom’s Certified Secure Award. This is Miercom’s highest award for achievement in competitive, hands-on testing.

“Based on our test findings and observations, we can see that Check Point Quantum excels in all the security efficacy testing categories. Check Point Quantum Next-Gen Firewall was superior in advanced threat prevention and offers the best protection against the latest generation of cyberattacks including Zero+1 Day Malware Malware based on recent competitive testing,” said Rob Smithers, CEO at Miercom. “The solution demonstrated the highest detection and prevention efficacy against a blend of malicious samples, indicating well-rounded protection from multiple attack vectors. As a result, we proudly award Check Point with the Miercom Certified Secure certification in recognition of their superior competitive performance and exceptional value.”

Other Check Point highlights from the report include:

Best Block Rate at 99.7%: In the Zero+1 Day Malware Prevent (First to Block) Results Check Point led with a 99.7% prevention rate while competitors were as low as 43%.

In the Zero+1 Day Malware Prevent (First to Block) Results Check Point led with a 99.7% prevention rate while competitors were as low as 43%. Lowest False Positive Rate at 0.13%: In False Positive Malware Detection Tests, where content is falsely reported as malicious, Check Point had the highest accuracy versus competitors that were up to 2 times lower.

In False Positive Malware Detection Tests, where content is falsely reported as malicious, Check Point had the highest accuracy versus competitors that were up to 2 times lower. Top phishing prevention at 99.9% with the lowest miss rate at .01%: In Phishing Prevention Tests, Check Point led with the lowest miss rate of 1 per 1,000. Tested competitors miss rate were over 10 times higher, with some missing as many as 720 per 1000 phishing emails.

Check Point Research has determined that the volume of global cyberattacks increased by 38% in 2022 compared to 2021. This is due to a combination of geopolitical unrest with the Russo-Ukrainian war, the increased exploitation of legitimate tools by cybercriminals and the widening cyber skills-gap leaving organizations more vulnerable.

