Check Point Launches New Branch Office Security Gateways with 4x Faster Threat Prevention Performance

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd., a pioneer and global leader of cybersecurity solutions, announced major advancements to its family of Quantum Force Security Gateways. All Quantum Force Security Gateways for the data center and perimeter are receiving a 15%-25% performance boost in threat prevention throughput – delivered automatically via software update. In parallel, Check Point is launching a new lineup of AI-powered Quantum Force Branch Office Security Gateways designed to provide enterprise-level firewall security with up to a 4x increase in threat prevention performance from previous models.

These four new branch firewalls deliver industry-leading 99.9% block rate, lightning-fast cloud application performance, and are optimized for SD-WAN to meet the growing demands of hybrid networks and the modern distributed workforce. According to the latest data from Check Point Research (CPR), branch offices are now facing an average of 713 weekly attack attempts per location, a 36% rise from the same period last year. Additionally, 50% of branch offices encounter attempts to exploit vulnerabilities from external sources, highlighting the urgent requirement for robust branch security and scalable management in the AI era.

“As we continue to prioritize innovation and efficiency, Check Point’s new Quantum Force Branch Office Security Gateway firewalls are built for speed, simplicity, and security,” said Ms. Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point. “They’re 4x faster than previous models, optimized for SD-WAN, and backed by our latest AI-powered threat prevention. And with automatic performance upgrades, existing Quantum Force customers will receive a 15-25% performance boost with a software update — no hardware changes required.”

Today’s branch offices play a crucial role in engaging directly with customers but often represent the most vulnerable point in network security. Their direct links to the public cloud and the internet make them more susceptible to cyber threats. With the current threat environment and a staggering 44% rise in cyber-attacks year over year, as highlighted in CPR’s 2025 Security Report, there is a significant need to implement strong enterprise firewalls that can effectively defend against online threats without impacting network performance by causing delays or disruptions.

“World Wide Technology (WWT) provides security products and services to customers across a variety of industries including financial services, manufacturing, retail and healthcare with distributed branch offices,” said Mr. Chris Konrad, Vice President of Global Cyber at WWT. “Check Point’s new next-generation Quantum Force Branch Office Security Gateways with enhanced AI powered threat prevention, empower us to protect these customers from the latest attacks on branch offices. These innovations help our clients reduce risk, streamline operations, and scale securely across hybrid environments — turning cyber resilience into a competitive advantage.”



Check Point’s Quantum Force Branch Office Security Gateways capabilities include:

Industry-leading threat prevention : A 4x boost in threat prevention throughput with a tried and tested industry leading 99.9% block rate based on Miercom’s 2025 security benchmark report.



: A 4x boost in threat prevention throughput with a tried and tested industry leading 99.9% block rate based on Miercom’s 2025 security benchmark report. Optimized for Cloud Applications : Lightning-fast security performance for SaaS apps by optimizing for SD-WAN, expanding network connectivity up to 10X to 10 GbE, and increasing port capacity 2X.



: Lightning-fast security performance for SaaS apps by optimizing for SD-WAN, expanding network connectivity up to 10X to 10 GbE, and increasing port capacity 2X. Unified Management: Top rated unified security management for enterprise, campus, branch, and cloud environments along with zero-trust policy across the entire enterprise.

“Branch offices are often the soft spots in enterprise security, providing vulnerable entry-points for attacks and compromising the security posture across the enterprise,” said Mr. Pete Finalle, Security Research Manager at IDC. “Check Point’s new Quantum Branch Office Security Gateways deliver robust threat prevention to the edge, enabling organizations to secure their branch offices from emerging cyber threats while keeping pace with the demands of the hybrid workforce.”

Availability

The four new Check Point Quantum Force Branch Office Security Gateways are available now through our network of global partners.

