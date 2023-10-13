Check Point Launches Game-Changing SASE Solution – Delivering 2x Faster Internet Security

- Advertisement - -

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced the immediate availability of Quantum SASE, integrating technologies from newly acquired Perimeter 81. This integrated offering addresses organizations’ needs for a unified user experience, simplified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) management, and a fast, secure browsing experience. It enhances the company’s Infinity architecture with a unified SASE solution offering (1) 2x faster internet security, (2) full mesh Zero Trust Access, and (3) Secured SD-WAN with industry-leading threat prevention. This underscores Check Point’s leadership in advanced cloud security.

The rise of hybrid work sees enterprises embracing multiple cloud services, with 90% now operating in such settings. Organizations are moving from on-premises internet security to internet security delivered in the cloud. However, in both cases all traffic is redirected into one location for inspection, frustrating users with latency. The Quantum SASE solution solves the internet security latency problem with a hybrid approach that combines on-device protection of direct internet access, with the ability to use cloud inspection when needed. The result is 2x faster internet security when compared with other solutions on the market.

Amit Bareket, VP, Security Service Edge at Check Point Software Technologies.

“As the lines between digital and physical realms become increasingly blurred, businesses need a comprehensive, consolidated, and collaborative security strategy,” said Amit Bareket, VP, Security Service Edge at Check Point Software Technologies. “With Quantum SASE, Check Point stands as the pioneer security partner, offering a Hybrid SASE solution comprised of three pivotal components: on-device network protection, cloud network protection, and a unified security gateway with built-in SD-WAN and IoT security. As organizations navigate the intricacies of hybrid work and cloud integration, Quantum SASE is the very future of secured networking.”

Quantum SASE’s key features include:

● Enhanced Internet Access: 2X faster internet security performance vs competitors, and secure access for both remote users and branch offices, bolstered by cloud and on-device network protections. This ensures a native, localized browsing experience with tighter security and privacy.

2X faster internet security performance vs competitors, and secure access for both remote users and branch offices, bolstered by cloud and on-device network protections. This ensures a native, localized browsing experience with tighter security and privacy. Zero Trust Access: Efficient and reliable system assuring least privilege access for all, regardless of location or device, facilitated by full mesh connectivity between users, branches, and applications.

Efficient and reliable system assuring least privilege access for all, regardless of location or device, facilitated by full mesh connectivity between users, branches, and applications. Ease of Deployment: Recognized as the easiest-to-implement SASE solution, Quantum SASE boasts a one-hour rollout and user-friendly administration.

Recognized as the easiest-to-implement SASE solution, Quantum SASE boasts a one-hour rollout and user-friendly administration. Optimized SD-WAN Performance: Features include industry-leading AI Threat Prevention combined with smooth internet and network connectivity, with autonomous steering for over 10,000 applications. The solution ensures uninterrupted web conferencing through seamless link failover and a dedicated steering policy.

Features include industry-leading AI Threat Prevention combined with smooth internet and network connectivity, with autonomous steering for over 10,000 applications. The solution ensures uninterrupted web conferencing through seamless link failover and a dedicated steering policy. ● Unified Management: Single-vendor SASE with a consolidated console for the entire on-premises and cloud firewall portfolio.

Check Point is deeply committed to delivering the next generation of SASE and prevention-first security. Quantum SASE serves to enhance the value of Check Point’s Infinity architecture, which was recently recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™️: Zero Trust Platform Providers 2023 report. With the fastest and most secure next-generation firewall and SASE, Check Point enables organizations to defend against cyberthreats in hybrid and cloud environments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Check Point

