Chavinesh Mukund from Ranchi Wins Prize of 150 gm Gold Bar in the Western Digital ‘Share Your Memories Contest’

Chavinesh Mukund, from Ranchi, wins the grand prize for the Western Digital ‘Share Your Memories Contest’ – a 150g gold bar. The six-month festive competition called “Share Your Memories” will run until the end of February 2023. Consumers buying select Western Digital offerings including SanDisk products, 128 GB and above, or any WD products, 2TB and above, will be eligible to participate in this exciting contest. Two winners will be selected every week, who will win vouchers worth Rs. 100,000 each that can be redeemed to buy LG Electronics consumer durable products from a physical marketplace. Every quarter one winner will be selected to win a 150g gold bar.

Western Digital is a leading provider of data storage solutions & products that create environments for data to thrive. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, Western Digital’s industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Their data-centric solutions are comprised of the WD, Western Digital, G-Technology, and SanDisk brands.

