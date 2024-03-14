Channel Tech Manufactures & Provides Top Class Cables for CCTVs, Networking and Access Control

- Advertisement -

In an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Mr. Devang Shah, Founder, Channel Tech highlights their company’s innovative cable solutions, commitment to customer-centric approach, and their pivotal role in the India’s evolving manufacturing landscape.

Kindly brief us about your company and operations.

Headquartered in Mumbai, we specialize in manufacturing cables for the CCTV networking security sector. With an extensive network of distributors spanning across India, we hold a strong presence in the dealer and distribution segments nationwide.

What is your product range?

We manufacture a comprehensive range of cables for CCTV, networking, access control, fire alarms, and communication industries that display our versatile expertise.

What changes are do you see in the manufacturing in the last few years?

Over the past 4-5 years, we’ve witnessed a significant shift in manufacturing, propelled by Make in India initiatives. The emphasis on Indian manufacturing is growing and the reliance on China is diminishing. Customers are increasingly supportive of authentic Indian brands, a trend that inspires confidence and optimism in our industry.

What is your USP?

We prioritize customer feedback, delving into grassroots issues. An example of our innovation is the CAT 6 flat CCTV cable, designed specifically for lifts and elevators—an uncommon offering in the market. As security gains prominence, especially in confined spaces like elevators, this cable proves crucial, adeptly handling vibrations and fluctuations during vertical movement. Its unique features address the nuances of lift operation. Notably, renowned brands like Mitsubishi and Otis source this cable directly from us, a testament to our commitment to cutting-edge solutions. This customer-centric approach and pioneering products position us as leaders in providing tailored solutions for evolving industry needs, ensuring reliability and innovation in our offerings.

What new opportunities do you see in the market?

With the increasing digitization, substantial growth is evident in networking, a vital component for connecting people and IoT devices. The demand for connectivity, whether wireless or wired, is surging. Wired solutions, in particular, are gaining prominence alongside wireless alternatives. This trend reflects a robust growth trajectory in both domestic and export markets. As the need for seamless connections continues to rise, we position ourselves at the forefront, catering to evolving demands in the dynamic landscape of networking solutions.

What new game changer technologies are coming?

A transformative shift is underway in the cable industry, marked by innovations catering to the solar and electric vehicle sectors. The surge in electric vehicles has led to the production of specialized cables tailored to their unique requirements. Simultaneously, the advent of 5G and discussions around 6G are driving the manufacturing of high-bandwidth cables, with new standards like CAT 6A, CAT 7, CAT 8 gaining prominence and being exported from India. The evolving landscape also witnesses the demand for specialized communication cables for connected cars, capable of transmitting both power and signals through the same medium. This dynamic scenario positions our industry at the forefront of cutting-edge technological advancements.

What new custom solutions are you providing?

Our commitment to tailored solutions shines through in projects like the Mumbai Metro, where we developed a rodent-proof cable using specialized PVC. Another instance is our customization of lift cables, adapting designs to meet specific lift industry needs. Our range of customized solutions exemplifies our dedication to addressing unique challenges for diverse clientele.

Can India become a manufacturing global hub?

The trajectory of India as a manufacturing powerhouse is not a matter of ‘if,’ but ‘when.’ Currently ranked as the world’s second-largest mobile phone exporter and witnessing robust growth in the automotive and electric vehicle sectors, India is already a formidable player on the global manufacturing stage. The government’s strategic focus on emerging fields like semiconductors and electronics further fortifies this trend. Building a robust ecosystem, encompassing sub-components, ports, and connectivity, is crucial, and the government’s initiatives signal a proactive approach. As these ecosystem elements align, India is poised to transition into a dominant manufacturing force. The ongoing efforts create an optimistic landscape, making it evident that India’s ascent as a manufacturing hub is not just a possibility but a reality on the horizon.

What message would you like to give?

Now is India’s prime moment, with rapid internal growth and burgeoning international market influence. Our robust pace poses strong competition to China. Let’s collectively strive for excellence and contribute to making India proud in this pivotal era of growth and global standing.

