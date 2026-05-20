Changbai Mountain flying dome attraction soars with vibrant imagery using a single RGB pure laser projector – Christie

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Wincomn Technology has upgraded the projection system at Changbai Mountain Legend International Resort’s “Flying By Changbai Mountain” flying dome attraction using the Christie® Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projector.

Located at the base of Changbai Mountain’s northern scenic area in Jilin Province, “Flying By Changbai Mountain” combines projection, motion and local cultural storytelling to create an immersive visitor experience. The upgraded system brings striking visuals to life across a 20‑metre (66-foot) dome screen. A suspended motion cabin with dynamic seating accommodates up to 70 guests per session, moving smoothly through six degrees of freedom. Wind and mist effects further enhance realism, creating a fully enveloping and panoramic sense of flight.

“For a flying dome theatre, achieving the right balance of brightness, color fidelity and visual impact is critical,” said Mr. Tony Chen, general manager, Wincomn Technology. “With the Griffyn 4K50‑RGB, we succeeded in meeting these requirements using a single projector—a remarkable achievement considering that multiple units were previously necessary. This simplified system design and installation reduced overall costs for the client, and delivered the immersive visual performance the experience demands.”

Chen added that the Griffyn 4K50‑RGB’s high brightness of 50,000 lumens, native 4K resolution, picture-perfect color alignment capabilities, and omnidirectional operation were key factors in its selection. “The projector produces bright, detailed images across the curved dome surface, while support for high frame rates—up to 120Hz at 4K in 3D environments—ensures smooth motion and visual continuity throughout the flying sequences.”

The attraction takes guests on an aerial journey through Changbai Mountain’s changing seasons, viewed from the perspective of the Manchu mythical sea eagle. Sweeping forests, snow-covered peaks and the iconic Tianchi Lake are revealed from above, offering visitors a rare vantage point that complements their exploration of the scenic area. By combining physical motion with immersive visuals, the experience provides a more complete and three-dimensional appreciation of the region’s natural beauty.

“This project highlights the value of close collaboration between system integrators and technology partners,” said Mr. Gene Wang, senior director of ProAV Sales for China at Christie. “We are pleased to work with Wincomn Technology on this immersive attraction, combining their expertise in dome-based experiences with Christie’s projection solutions. Together, we helped the resort realize its creative vision while simplifying the overall system and delivering a compelling experience for visitors.”

With wide color gamut performance, quiet operation, flexible installation, and built-in warping and blending, Griffyn 4K50‑RGB enables efficient setup and long-term reliability. The result is an immersive attraction that brings Changbai Mountain’s legends and landscapes vividly to life, seamlessly blending storytelling, history and culture.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

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