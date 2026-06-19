Chainguard Bets on India, Bringing Trusted Open Source to the Country’s Growing AI Ecosystem

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Chainguard, the trusted source for open source, outlined its India strategy, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion. With a partner-led strategy built around India’s largest system integrators and an active customer base spanning global enterprises including OpenAI, Canva, and Cloudera alongside Indian-native companies such as Slice Bank, Amagi, and Fyno, Chainguard is investing to be at the centre of India’s AI-driven technology future.

Chainguard is actively partnering with Global System Integrators including TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Persistent, and LTIMindtree, alongside cloud providers AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, and a growing ecosystem of technology and specialist partners. Together, these partnerships integrate Chainguard into developer workflows and AI-native engineering environments across the country.

Chainguard’s India expansion is backed by USD 892 million raised to date, including a USD 356 million Series D led by Kleiner Perkins and IVP in April 2025, and USD 280 million in growth financing from General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund in October 2025, at a valuation of USD 3.5 billion.

India’s Global Capability Centres, now numbering 1,700+ and employing over 1.9 million people, have evolved into strategic innovation hubs. As these centres take on greater ownership of AI infrastructure and engineering at scale, the demand for trusted, hardened open source is growing rapidly, making India one of Chainguard’s most significant market opportunities globally.

Chainguard’s deepened commitment to India comes on the back of the launch of Athena, an industry coalition purpose-built to defend open source software in the frontier-model era. With more than two dozen member organizations, Athena has processed over 20,000 findings and generated 2,000+ patches across 500 open source projects. For India’s enterprises, GCCs, and AI startups building on open source at scale, Athena delivers a protected and verified foundation that meets the security and compliance demands of modern AI development.

Mr. Dan Lorenc, CEO and co-founder, Chainguard

“The time to exploit has gone negative — exploits now land before a flaw is ever disclosed,” said Mr. Dan Lorenc, CEO and co-founder, Chainguard. “Athena’s whole job is to make the time to remediate even more negative, so the fix is already in place before the vulnerability is public. No one company can get ahead of this alone, and orchestrated defense is the only answer.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Chainguard

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