Certifying Trust: The Pertinence of STQC in the Indian Security and Surveillance Landscape – CP PLUS

Standards are not merely guidelines; they are the foundation of trust in a rapidly evolving technological world. In India, the IoTSCS Essential Requirements (ER) Certification for Security administered by STQC under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has emerged as a cornerstone of credibility in the surveillance industry. It assures quality, security, and compliance with the stringent requirements of the nation’s digital ecosystem. For security and surveillance products, the certifications by STQC-certified labs signify a commitment to excellence, especially in combating cyber threats and ensuring adherence to the Public Procurement Order (PPO) and BIS Compulsory Registration Order (CRO) guidelines.

Regulatory Frameworks Governing CCTV Certification

CCTV manufacturers and suppliers in India are now subject to two key regulatory frameworks that dictate compliance requirements:

Public Procurement Order (PPO): This order governs government procurement and prioritizes compliance for public sector projects. BIS Compulsory Registration Order (CRO): This scheme applies to all products in the Indian market, setting broader standards for general sales.

Both frameworks aim to ensure cybersecurity compliance, but they differ in scope, timelines, and mandates. Differences Between PPO and BIS Mandates

Aspect PPO BIS CRO Scope Government procurement General sales in the Indian market Effective Date June 6, 2024 April 9, 2025 Certifications Required Essential Requirements (ER) Essential Requirements (ER) & Safety Requirements Impact of Non-Compliance Disqualification from government contracts Ineligibility for general sales in India

What is the Essential Requirements (ER) Certification for Security About?

The ER Certification is more than a mark of quality; it’s a comprehensive evaluation of a product’s ability to withstand the challenges of the modern security landscape. In the surveillance industry, it focuses on critical domains like cybersecurity standards, safeguarding against vulnerabilities like unauthorized access, hacking, or data breaches and supply chain mitigations. Security testing evaluates the resistance of hardware and software to cyber threats and unauthorized access, while supply chain verification ensures compliance with PPO guidelines for essential requirements. Together, these measures create a fortified framework for ensuring the reliability and integrity of surveillance solutions.

Objectives of the Essential Requirements (ER) Certification

The primary objectives of the ER Certification in the surveillance sector include:

Enhancing Cybersecurity: Ensuring that surveillance systems are resilient to cyber threats and unauthorized intrusions.

Promoting Trust: Providing assurance to stakeholders that certified products meet stringent quality and security benchmarks.

Compliance with PPO & CRO Guidelines: Verifying the supply chain to ensure adherence to the Essential Requirements (ERs) outlined by the government.

Boosting Indigenous Manufacturing: Encouraging Make-in-India initiatives by certifying products developed within the country.

Scope of Essential Requirements (ER) Certification

In the surveillance industry, the scope of the ER Certification encompasses:

Security Testing: Assessing hardware and software for vulnerabilities, resistance to cyberattacks, and ensuring robust data encryption.

Supply Chain: Trusted supply chain verification to ensure that the critical components are sourced from trusted source and are not counterfeited.

Certification of Registration of OEMs (CRO): Certified by BIS and tested by STQC Labs, to ensure the testing should be conducted as per government guidelines and build trust.

For instance, surveillance systems employed in traffic management projects – such as ANPR cameras at toll booths or facial recognition systems in airports – rely on the ER Certification to guarantee their performance and reliability.

Importance of Essential Requirements (ER) Certification in India

In an era where data breaches and cyber threats are rampant, the significance of the ER Certification cannot be overstated. For the surveillance industry, it:

Strengthens Cybersecurity: By mandating rigorous security testing, it ensures that surveillance systems are equipped to protect sensitive data.

Builds Credibility: Certified products gain a competitive edge in government and private sector projects.

Enforces Accountability: Through supply chain verification, it ensures that all components and processes comply with national standards.

Supports National Security: By certifying systems resistant to tampering and breaches, it safeguards critical infrastructure.

Impact of These Mandates on the Industry

Manufacturers: Manufacturers must align their production and testing processes to ensure all CCTV products meet the Essential Requirements and safety standards. This involves partnering with STQC-certified labs, updating software, and possibly redesigning products to eliminate cybersecurity risks.

Distributors and Retailers: Distributors and retailers need to be vigilant about sourcing compliant products. Non-compliant stock will become unsellable after the April 2025 deadline in the market, leading to potential losses.

End Users: Government agencies are already required to procure compliant products, while general consumers will benefit from enhanced security features in CCTVs once the BIS mandate is fully enforced.

Certification Process

The ER Certification process is rigorous, involving:

Application Submission: Manufacturers provide detailed documentation on product specifications and compliance with ERs.

Testing and Evaluation: Comprehensive security testing of hardware and software to identify vulnerabilities and ensure resilience.

Supply Chain Mitigation Verification: Scrutinizing the origin and compliance of components with PPO guidelines.

Final Approval: Upon meeting all requirements, certification is granted, reinforcing trust and credibility.

Key Areas of Testing

In the surveillance industry, STQC testing primarily focuses on:

Security Testing: Examines resistance to cyber threats, unauthorized access, and data breaches. It ensures robust encryption and secure communication protocols.

Supply Chain Mitigation Verification: Evaluates adherence to PPO guidelines, ensuring transparency and compliance in sourcing components.

Essential Requirements (ER) Certification in the Surveillance Industry

The surveillance industry, being critical to national security, benefits immensely from the ER Certification. By certifying products against cyber threats and ensuring compliance with supply chain guidelines, its aimed at creating a robust framework for safeguarding sensitive areas such as:

Smart Cities: Certified surveillance systems play a vital role in monitoring urban areas.

Critical Infrastructure: Ensures the security of airports, railways, and power plants.Public Safety: Enhances law enforcement capabilities with secure and reliable CCTV systems.

STQC Certified CP PLUS Product Line

An industry leader, CP PLUS demonstrates the transformative potential of the ER Certification in the security and surveillance landscape. With an extensive range of STQC-certified products, the company sets new benchmarks in quality and reliability.

Certified Models Revolutionizing Surveillance

CP-UNC-TE21ZL6C-VMDS-Q:

High-resolution imagery and advanced AI-enabled analytics. Designed for traffic management and public safety applications.



CP-UNP-F4521L30-DPQ:

Compact yet powerful, ideal for indoor environments like retail and banking. Features cutting-edge motion detection and cloud integration.



CP-UNC-VE21ZL4C-VMDS-Q:

Built for extreme weather with IP67 certification. Perfect for industrial and outdoor applications.



By integrating STQC-certified products into its portfolio, CP PLUS not only meets but exceeds the expectations of government and private stakeholders. These models exemplify the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology and unwavering security, making them indispensable in India’s surveillance landscape.

CP PLUS in Action

From smart city deployments to enhancing school safety, CP PLUS leverages STQC-certified solutions to meet diverse security needs. Our cameras integrate seamlessly with AI-powered analytics, ensuring proactive threat detection and real-time monitoring across industries.

The ER Certification embodies a commitment to quality, trust, and excellence within India’s security and surveillance industry. By certifying critical systems, it underpins the reliability of technologies safeguarding the nation’s infrastructure and citizens. With trailblazers like CP PLUS leading the charge through certified innovations, the future of surveillance in India is not only secure but also getting more and more advanced each day.

