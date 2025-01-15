Cellecor Gadgets Limited Launches New Laptop Series, Combining Performance, Style, and Affordability

- Advertisement -

Cellecor, a leading name in consumer electronics, has introduced an exciting new series of laptops that seamlessly blend Next-Generation technology, sleek design, and unmatched affordability. Designed to cater to professionals, students, and everyday users, the range is priced competitively starting from ₹18,000 making premium computing more accessible than ever.

The new lineup features three standout models Sleek i5 Pro, Sleek i3 Pro, and N95 each crafted to meet varying user demands. The Sleek i5 Pro, the flagship model, boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, powered by the Intel Core i5 10th Gen processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. For those seeking affordability without compromising performance, the Sleek i3 Pro offers a similar display with an Intel Core i3 10th Gen processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The compact N95 model is perfect for students and on-the-go users, featuring a 14.1-inch Full HD display, Intel Alder Lake N95 12th Gen processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, all packed into a lightweight body.

All models come equipped with Windows 11 Pro, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience. Connectivity is a highlight, with features like Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.2, Type-C, and Micro SD support. The laptops also emphasize portability and durability, with sleek designs weighing between 1.31 Kg and 1.60 Kg, coupled with long-lasting Li-Polymer batteries that promise extended usage.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Cellecor Gadgets said, “At Cellecor, our mission is to democratize access to advanced technology by offering high-quality products at affordable prices. This new laptop series reflects our commitment to empowering users with smart features, whether they are professionals seeking productivity, students needing reliability, or everyday users looking for value. We are excited to bring this innovation to the market and continue to redefine the standards for affordability and performance in consumer electronics.” Cellecor’s latest launch is a covenant to its commitment to innovation and affordability. The company aims to empower users with high-performance devices that address modern computing needs while maintaining a stylish and lightweight design. By offering advanced features at accessible price points, Cellecor continues to redefine value in the consumer electronics market.

