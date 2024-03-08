Celebrating International Women’s Day: Advancing Women Executives & Entrepreneurs in the IT Industry

- Advertisement -

March 8th marks International Women’s Day, a global celebration of women’s accomplishments across social, cultural, economic, political, and technical spheres. Each day reveals new strides made by women in the tech industry, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping society. This day serves as a call to action to enhance gender parity and promote equality in education, careers, and rights. While historically male-dominated, the tech industry now sees significant female involvement. NCN Magazine extends gratitude to all women in the IT sector for their contributions and dedication, honouring their achievements on this Women’s Day.

Traditionally, Indian women are expected to conform to docile and accommodating roles, with primary responsibilities lying within the household as caregivers for children and elderly family members. These social expectations further compound challenges for women seeking advancement within the tech sector. Across the board, men tend to receive superior opportunities, and salaries and hold the highest positions within tech organizations. This gender bias, widely documented globally, is often exacerbated in India by societal norms dictating women’s roles.

In India, the tech industry demonstrates a relatively higher employment rate for women than other private sectors. Despite prevalent gender-based discrimination, there’s a noticeable influx of women into tech roles. However, their representation in senior positions remains low, though this figure is gradually increasing.

Initially, IT firms in India predominantly employed women from major cities and prestigious engineering colleges. However, over time, there’s been an influx of women from smaller cities, towns, and lesser-known engineering institutions. Despite encountering domestic challenges, many women persisted in pursuing tech careers.

MS. Sudha KV, Vice President, Dell Technologies India

“STEM, or technology, is an enjoyable and welcoming field. It’s becoming more and more popular worldwide, especially among young people. Many women start working in technology and do well. But a lot of them stop before they can reach top positions. This happens because of things like family duties and biases at work. Society and workplaces need to treat everyone fairly so that talented women don’t leave their careers halfway. At Dell Technologies, we try hard to make a good and fair environment for everyone who works with us. This means more than just hiring men and women equally. We focus on making sure everyone feels included and comfortable. We also offer programs to help women learn and grow in their careers.”

Ms. Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement

We make sure to help women at every step of their careers. Many smart women in tech have done amazing things in the past twenty years. They inspire young girls who want to work in tech. Some companies now let people work from home or have flexible hours. This helps fix the gender imbalance at work. At SAP, we know that having diverse teams makes businesses better. So, we focus on including everyone. This year’s theme is DigitALL, which is about helping people in a divided world. We believe in making technology accessible to everyone. We help young women learn skills for jobs in tech, like data science and AI. We also guide them on how to build a career in tech and prepare them for the future. We support women at every stage of their careers, making sure they have what they need to succeed. Some of our programs for this include Code Unnati, Nanhi Kali, and Tech Saksham.”

Ms. Anita Kukreja, Head-Marketing & Channel Sale, IceWarp

“Every year, we celebrate the determination and strength of women in the technology industry during our International Women’s Day campaigns. This year, we are especially thrilled to have created a platform for the encouraging women leaders of our industry to share their thoughts on the potential of our community while speaking up about ways to create a more equitable and inclusive society that seeks out the best in all of us. Through our #IceWarpSupportsEquity campaign, we are glad to have stirred up an important conversation for the industry and the society at large and certainly intend to continue doing our part in creating a more supportive and diverse workplace for everyone.”

Ms. Karen Powell, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Provana

“I started Provana in 2011 to help small businesses in consumer finance with KPO services. Since then, we’ve become a company that uses technology to provide various services like compliance, contact centers, speech, analytics, and KPO. Our team is fantastic! I’m very proud of them and love working with our clients to achieve great results.”

Ms. Miloni Mehta, Sales Director of HT Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

“Miloni Mehta is the Sales Director at HT Technologies Pvt. Ltd., based in Mumbai. Her company specializes in selling Networking and Cybersecurity products. Miloni has been managing the Sonicwall brand partnership for the past two years. Despite being young, she’s become a respected leader in the industry, driving her company’s growth and success. Miloni is an inspiration to women everywhere, showing that hard work and dedication can lead to success in the tech industry, no matter your gender or age. She says, ‘At HT Technologies, we’re like a family. Everyone supports each other to meet our company’s needs. As a young entrepreneur and leader, I love my work and feel positive about the future for myself and other women in India and around the world.”

MS. Jhilmil Kochar, MD, CrowdStrike India

“At CrowdStrike, we work to reduce disparities and use technology for a safer, fairer future. We support our employees’ career growth, with groups for women, parents, veterans, and people of color. Leaders mentor women and provide training to help them grow. Mentorship from successful women in STEM fields shows there’s a path for others. These initiatives help women gain skills and explore various career paths within our company. I mentor women in cybersecurity and children. Our Learning and Development team offers individual career coaching for women leaders and those returning from parental leave. Balancing family and work is a challenge for women leaders, but with support, it’s manageable.”

Ms. Sushmita Das, VP & Head of Sales and Business Development, Mercury

“As the Business Head for PC products, I oversee sales, marketing, and service support for the Mercury range. Starting as a Business Development Manager, my journey involved handling the Mercury brand globally from Singapore. Progressing to Country Manager for India and then Product Lead for PC products required constant learning and adaptation. Women executives face challenges such as office politics and work-life balance. Having a diverse and supportive team has been crucial. Stereotypes and societal pressures hinder women’s advancement, including unfair salary distribution and slower promotions. My advice to women executives: believe in yourself, work hard, and don’t expect special treatment. Women empowerment means facing challenges on par with men and making tough decisions to meet corporate expectations.”

Ms. Priyanka Swain, Director of Engineering, Tally Solutions

“In the tech industry, flexible work arrangements benefit women, ensuring work-life balance. Despite efforts to promote diversity, women remain underrepresented, facing biases and stereotypes. Organizations implement initiatives like mentorship and inclusive hiring to address this gap. At Tally Solutions, we offer engineering internships and emphasize diversity in hiring. Flexible work options and mentorship support women’s career advancement. Leadership programs for women are being developed to create future leaders. Collaboration with educational institutions encourages girls to pursue STEM careers. Flexible schedules and effective planning help manage work and personal life. Delegating responsibilities empowers teams and supports family self-reliance. A strong support system from family, friends, and colleagues is crucial for women’s success.”

Ms. Kimi Guglani, Marketing Director, India & SAARC – Trend Micro

“As the Head of Marketing & Communications for Trend Micro in India & SAARC, my role is to create marketing campaigns that align with our business goals to drive growth. With experience in product lifecycle management and cybersecurity, I’ve transitioned from an individual contributor to leading a team of marketers. The ICT and digital space offer numerous opportunities, with many female role models in senior positions. Organizations are actively hiring skilled professionals and supporting career advancement. Women who prove themselves capable have endless growth possibilities. My advice to women executives and aspiring leaders is to believe in themselves, prepare for opportunities, and build trusting relationships. Diversity and inclusion are vital in today’s workplace. It’s an exciting time for women to become thought leaders and drive positive change. With more women being appointed to leadership roles, now is the perfect time for women to showcase their talents and achieve success.”

Ms. Rituparna Mandal, General Manager, MediaTek Bangalore

“We’ve seen progress with more women in the IT sector, but there’s still work to be done, especially in technology roles. Women face challenges like stereotypes and a lack of role models. India’s focus on electronics manufacturing should include boosting women’s participation in tech for national development.

Gender inequality in tech is a serious issue needing specific solutions. Mentorship programs and diversity hiring targets can make tech workplaces more inclusive. We need women-friendly policies like incentives for female techies and support for women-led startups. WFH policies should support young mothers in balancing work and family. As a female entrepreneur in a male-dominated field, I’ve learned resilience and the importance of relationships. Leading with positivity and collaboration helps my team succeed. Being adaptable and learning from mistakes is key to achieving goals.”

Ms. Roshni Das, General Manager, Regional Marketing and Partner scale, Asia Pacific and Japan, Intel Corporation

“I’ve been with Intel India since 2005, leading both country and regional roles. This has given me insights into the Indian market and experience in building brands across APJ markets. As Marketing Director, I focus on strengthening Intel’s corporate brand through global and local storytelling. My goal is to drive business by promoting our range of products, from client to data-centric technologies. At Intel, we believe in creating technology that enriches lives and strives to ‘Do Something Wonderful’ every day.”

Sqn Ldr Dimple Rawat (Retd), Director HR at Barco India

“As more women succeed in technology, we’ve seen better innovations. The Indian IT industry is doing well in closing the gender gap and supporting women in tech. Equal opportunities and mentorship are crucial in STEM fields worldwide. Companies should have clear plans to promote equality and create environments where women can grow. This includes policies for career development and training in technology, starting from the basics.”

Ms. Vaishnavi Shukla, HR Head, Comviva

“In the era of digital transformation, it’s vital to close the digital gender gap and create an inclusive future. Recent years have highlighted this gap but also offered a chance to accelerate efforts for women’s digital and financial inclusion, unlocking their full potential. As women leaders, we must advocate for policies supporting equal access to education, training, and jobs. We should inspire more ‘STEM girls next door’ to innovate and embrace growth. Governments and policymakers can help by investing in digital infrastructure and skill development, promoting gender equality. Let’s unite to build a world where diversity and innovation thrive, ensuring all women have equal tech access. At Comviva, we foster a growth mindset and challenge stereotypes, believing inclusivity is key to sustained success.”

Sangeeta Shetty – Senior Director, Human Resources, Ascendion

“Gender disparity is evident in STEM education and the workplace, where women face obstacles in progressing and achieving leadership roles. Despite efforts by companies, women remain underrepresented in the fast-growing tech industry. Corporations and society need to proactively address this issue. Awareness among leaders is crucial for embedding gender diversity into corporate culture. At Ascendion, we support women through initiatives like the ‘Women Café’ and quarterly feedback sessions. Programs like ‘Revive’ and ‘She Ascends’ celebrate and empower women leaders. Achieving work-life balance requires flexibility and proactive planning. Ascendion provides support through online engagement platforms and community models like ‘Ascendion Circles’. Organizations must prioritize women-centric policies and flexible work options to support women in the workforce. With determination and support, women can pave the way for a more inclusive tech industry.”

Ms. Niroopa Padmanabhan – VP – Design, Smartworks

“Women are breaking stereotypes by entering the once male-dominated tech sector. Determination, hard work, and talent have fueled their success in real estate. Hiring now focuses on experience and meritocracy rather than gender. Women lead various functions, including sales, operations, and projects. Leading a large team has challenges, but support from higher-ups makes a difference. Continuous learning and keeping up with industry trends have contributed to personal growth. The organization supports growth through leadership training, project involvement, mentoring, and networking opportunities.”

Dr. Priyanka Goyat, Co-Founder, Rejove Aligners

“Women’s progress in medical technology is addressing the long-standing need for gender equality in healthcare. More women are pursuing STEM graduate degrees, and today’s technology development considers gender and race. Women in health tech are reshaping the industry with innovative, personalized solutions, including AI and machine learning. At Rejove, where 90% of employees are women, including healthcare professionals, we pave the way for others to follow. Our use of advanced tools like 3D intraoral scanners, printers, and AI-driven software demonstrates our commitment to cutting-edge healthcare solutions. We inspire the next generation of women to pursue their passions and make a meaningful impact in the world.”

Ms. Jessica D’cruz, Regional Marketing Director – India & SAARC, Fortinet

“Jessica is a dynamic marketing professional with over 15 years of progressive experience. She has a diverse skill set, including marketing communications, digital marketing, brand building, events management, and client servicing. Jessica excels in developing communication strategies for engaging with markets through various channels such as PR, e-marketing, and lead nurturing campaigns. She is proficient in CRM database management, maintaining opt-in programs, and developing relationships with key decision-makers for business development. Jessica’s cross-cultural experience adds depth to her expertise, allowing her to effectively lead diverse functions and manage outsourced relationships. Her track record demonstrates her ability to drive growth and success in marketing operations while maintaining a strong focus on client satisfaction and relationship management.”

Ms. Shubhangi Singh, Head of Field Marketing India, Customer Behaviour Specialist, Snowflake

Ms. Singh, inspired by Steve Jobs’ quote “The only way to do great work is to love what you do,” embodies a modern marketer with a decade of diverse industry experience. Her key strengths lie in comprehending customer behaviour and aligning demand generation programs accordingly. Ms. Singh excels in creating marketing strategies that blend relevant content, campaigns, and networking events, consistently achieving strong ROI across budgets ranging from conservative to substantial. With expertise in marketing both B2B and B2C products and solutions, she facilitates cross-team collaboration to ensure seamless execution of initiatives. Ms. Singh’s passion for her work drives her to continually innovate and deliver impactful results in the ever-evolving landscape of marketing.”

Ms. Aanandita Bhatnagar, Director of Corporate Communications, in the APAC region at NetApp and Founder Member Global Women in PR (GWPR) India

With two decades of experience in leading global strategic corporate communications, Ms. Bhatnagar is a seasoned professional who has worked with renowned global organizations. Her expertise spans various communication disciplines, including PR, internal, and executive communications, across both traditional and digital media platforms. Ms. Bhatnagar has held roles involving high executive engagement and has a penchant for technology writing, boasting strong written and editorial skills along with adept storyboarding and messaging abilities. Notably, at NetApp, she spearheaded communications for the company’s flagship startup accelerator program, the NetApp Excellerator. This experience has deepened her engagement with the startup community and refined her skills in new-age startup communications. Ms. Bhatnagar’s extensive background positions her as a valuable asset in driving effective corporate communication strategies and fostering meaningful connections within the industry.

Ms. Rimi Das, Head of Marketing, India at Pure Storage

Ms. Das is a seasoned Sales and Marketing professional with 18 years of extensive experience in Field Marketing within global technology product companies in India. She specializes in enhancing customer experiences to drive competitive advantage. Throughout her career, Ms. Das has excelled in defining target customer segments, securing customer wins, and fostering strong customer relationships. Recognized as a collaborative team player, she brings expertise in various areas including Account Marketing, Relationship and Key Account Management, Partner Marketing, and Social Media Marketing. Ms. Das’ profound understanding of the market dynamics coupled with her strategic approach enables her to effectively align sales and marketing efforts to achieve organizational objectives and drive business growth. Her commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences positions her as a valuable asset in any sales and marketing team.

Ms. Arpita Sengupta, Director and Head of Marketing at Red Hat, India

Ms. Sengupta, a global citizen with a multicultural upbringing across Africa, Australia, and India, possesses a fervent passion for engaging in diverse environments. With over 14 years of international experience, she is a dynamic and results-driven professional specializing in Product Marketing and Management, Sales Enablement, Market Segmentation, Market Intelligence/Competitive Intelligence, and Account Management. Ms. Sengupta has held diverse roles spanning the APAC, EMEA, and Americas regions, where she has successfully managed Enterprise and Public sector accounts, as well as cultivated key partner alliances. Her energetic approach, coupled with her comprehensive skill set, enables her to navigate complex market landscapes and deliver impactful results across various geographies and industries. Ms. Sengupta’s extensive experience and global perspective make her a valuable asset in driving business growth and fostering strategic partnerships on a global scale.

Ms. Mayuri Saikia, Director of Marketing, India CSB (Consumer & Small Business) and Retail at Dell Technologies

With two decades of experience spanning the IT, Sanitaryware & Bathroom Solutions, and Advertising industries, Ms. Saikia is a seasoned Marketing Leader renowned for her expertise in Brand and Product Management. She possesses a diverse skill set encompassing Marketing Strategy, Insights, Budgeting, Team Management, Retail Strategy, and Consumer Experience Management across Omni-channel Framework. Ms. Saikia has played a pivotal role in establishing robust marketing structures, processes, capabilities, and frameworks aimed at fostering sustainable and profitable growth through brand marketing, including digital marketing initiatives. Her strategic acumen and hands-on approach have enabled her to effectively navigate the complexities of diverse industries while driving impactful marketing campaigns and initiatives. Ms. Saikia’s extensive experience and multifaceted skill set position her as a valuable asset in driving business success and enhancing brand equity across various sectors.

Ms. Lakshyata Sharma, Enterprise & Channel Marketing Manager, Western Digital

Ms. Sharma brings valuable expertise as a seasoned Channel Marketing Manager in the computer hardware industry. With a robust background in market planning, analytical skills, sales, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Go-to-Market Strategy, she is well-equipped to drive successful marketing initiatives. Ms. Sharma holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) with a specialization in Marketing from IBS Pune, further enriching her skill set and knowledge base. Her track record demonstrates her ability to excel in strategic marketing roles, leveraging her analytical prowess and comprehensive understanding of market dynamics to achieve business objectives. With her strong professional foundation and dedication to excellence, Ms. Sharma is poised to continue making significant contributions to the success and growth of her organization in the ever-evolving computer hardware industry.

Ms. Beenish Shafi, Director Marketing MEA and South Asia at Exterro

Ms. Shafi is a seasoned professional serving as the Senior Field Marketing MEA and South Asia at Exterro. Her role encompasses a wide array of responsibilities including Marketing Strategy, Brand Marketing, Content Strategy, Direct Mail Marketing, Digital Marketing, Market Research, Product Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Administrative Assistance, and Customer Service. Ms. Shafi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from PICT (Pune University) and a master’s degree from Leeds University, UK. With her diverse skill set and educational background, she brings valuable expertise to her role, driving impactful marketing initiatives and supporting the company’s growth and success in the dynamic marketplace.

Ms. Kirti Joshi, Manager of Marketing at HP

Ms. Joshi is a dynamic and highly skilled Marketing Manager at HP Gurgaon. In her role, she spearheads the development, implementation, and execution of strategic marketing plans for Home Printing Solutions and Supplies, aimed at supporting the company’s business objectives. With her wealth of experience and expertise, she plays a pivotal role in driving marketing initiatives that contribute to the growth and success of HP in the competitive market landscape.

Ms. Chandrika Jain, Director – Brand strategy & content – at Lenovo

Ms. Jain serves as the Marketing Director for Lenovo PCSD in India. Situated in Bengaluru, she oversees the marketing operations encompassing consumer, commercial, tablets, solutions, and services portfolios. Jain plays a pivotal role in shaping the corporate Lenovo brand in India, focusing on innovation, workplace, and ESG (environment, social, and governance) initiatives. With over 22 years of diverse experience across multiple sectors, she currently leads Lenovo’s Worldwide Marketing Hub in India. Jain’s association with Lenovo spans over a decade, during which she has held various marketing positions, contributing significantly to the company’s growth and success in the market.

Ms. Dipti Singh, Director – Portfolio Marketing (IRS) Asia & India, Vertiv

As a marketing professional, she heads Marketing Communication & Strategy for Vertiv (formerly Emerson Network Power India Pvt Ltd), focusing on Enterprise Product Solutions including Data Center, Industrial, and Telecom Solutions, as well as Services. She orchestrates holistic communication campaigns to bolster pivotal marketing endeavors aimed at fostering growth within the company.

Ms. Meenu Jain, Country Manager at Cooler Master Technology

Ms. Jain’s professional journey has been remarkable, marked by steady growth and impressive achievements. Starting as a Marketing and Product Manager for a gaming brand in 2010, she showcased exceptional skills, advancing to the role of Regional Sales Manager for Cooler Master. With her adept decision-making and quick thinking, she ascended swiftly to the position of Country Manager for the globally renowned computer components brand in 2019. Her success has made her an inspiration for many, establishing her as a leader in the sector.

Mr. Tarini Malhotra, Founder, of the Nai Subah Foundation

“To reach India’s goal of a $5 trillion economy, we need more women in the workforce. Encouraging women to start their businesses can also make a big difference. As a young Indian entrepreneur, I urge all women to take charge of their futures and become business leaders. Indians are known for their entrepreneurship, and it’s time for Indian women to shine. With our daily challenges, creativity, language skills, and ability to balance work and life, we have the potential to lead the way. Currently, only about 20% of businesses in India are owned or led by women. Let’s change that and aim for 50% or more.”

Ms. Ankita Prasad, Manager Communications-APAC at Kingston Technology

“With over 9 years of experience, I work in Public Relations, Social, and Partnerships for Kingston Technology in India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and other APAC markets. Before this, I was an Account Director at Genesis-BCW’s Consumer Technology Practice. I’ve worked with big names like Nokia, Airtel, Sennheiser, MakeMyTrip, TIMEX, Epic Games, and BookMyShow.”

Ms. Shipra Trivedi, Senior General Manager – Strategic Marketing, Schneider

She’s a passionate professional with experience in marketing and brand management across various industries like consumer durables, IT, and industrial automation. She’s been recognized for her outstanding marketing strategies, innovation, and performance in areas like brand development, integrated campaigns, product marketing, digital and social media marketing, events, and promotions. She enjoys making complex business relationships simpler, leading teams to success, and maintaining business excellence. She values consulting and customer-centric approaches, has a positive and flexible attitude, and excels in people management.

Ms. Sneha Ochani Narang, Senior Marketing Manager, Ingram Micro Cloud India

She’s a marketing leader at Ingram Micro India, a major tech distribution company. Throughout her career, she has planned and executed marketing campaigns for top brands like AWS, Adobe, Cisco, Dell, Intel, Microsoft, Salesforce, and others. She’s highly competitive, passionate, and persuasive, achieving results that others thought were impossible. She’s experienced in public relations, corporate communications, vendor management, channel engagement, events marketing, demand generation, and more.

Ms. Supriya Mankame, Deputy General Manager, Gigabyte

“With over 16 years in the IT industry, I’ve focused on product management and business development. Currently, I’m an AGM at Gigabyte Technology India Pvt. Ltd. Previously, I’ve worked with companies like Godrej and Ingram Micro. I’m proactive, work well in teams, and skilled in product management, distribution, channel sales, key account management, market analysis, P&L management, and e-commerce.”

Ms. Kirti Pandey, Head- Marketing Communications at Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd

“I have 12 years of experience as a creative professional, known for completing projects successfully. I excel in leading Pan India promotional campaigns and solving problems efficiently, especially with time-sensitive projects and high budgets. I’ve contributed to transforming major brands and have extensive experience in B2C and B2B marketing campaigns, performance marketing, market analysis, media management, and budgeting.”

Ms. Anita Kapoor, Director of Legal, Lenovo India

“With over twenty years of experience in both in-house and law firm settings, I have a proven track record of managing various roles in the information technology and IT-enabled industries. I have successfully handled multimillion-dollar IT deals and established strategic global alliances. My expertise lies in managing complex transactions, negotiations, legal strategy development, and leading global initiatives. I excel in collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to ensure compliance and establish a strong corporate framework.”

Ms. Lata Singh, Partner – GIC Strategic Partner Leader IBM Consulting, IBM India

With over 25 years of experience in IT, Ms. Singh specializes in Alliance Management and Consultative sales. Her expertise lies in various areas crucial for collaboration, including a deep understanding of technology, effective interpersonal communication, leadership, and teamwork skills, executive-level engagement and relationship management, alliance management, resilience under pressure, and innovation in market strategies.

Ms. Preethi Srinivasan, Vice President – Product Management, Generative AI Vice President – Product Management, Generative AI – DataStax

A skilled Product Leader with expertise in Software Engineering, known for creating innovative products that resonate with customers. A Software Technologist proficient in machine learning, big data analytics, cloud software development, and emerging technologies.

Ms. Nivedha Sridhar, Director of Marketing and Member of Founding Team, Facilio

A seasoned B2B marketing leader is known for introducing innovative initiatives and implementing go-to-market strategies for enterprise software products worldwide. Skilled in assembling high-performing teams and enhancing awareness, demand, and pipeline growth for specialized enterprise software solutions. Proficient in creating customer-centric programs that yield significant results, including strategic go-to-market plans, unique positioning strategies, channel development, effective multi-channel marketing campaigns, and accelerated sales processes.

Ms. Aarti Bindra, Managing Director, ACPL Systems Pvt Ltd

With over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience, she is a coder by education, a business manager by profession, and a child counselor at heart. She has been involved in various ventures, from establishing a K12 eLearning hub to designing apps for early childhood education. Currently, she manages the cyber security company ACPL Systems, serving the top 200 customers in India, achieving a revenue of over $25 million and employing 150 individuals. Additionally, she holds certification as a Corporate Director and is enthusiastic about plants and supporting other women entrepreneurs in networking and business growth.

Ms. Kavita Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, BluPrints

BluPrints is headed by Ms. Kavita Aggarwal, who holds a degree in electronics from Delhi University and an MBA from the University of Leeds (UK). With expertise in core R&D in embedded systems, she leads the company forward.

Ms. Kiran Dham, Managing Director & CEO, Globus Infocom Limited

With over a decade of experience in the technology sector, she adeptly oversees various departments including Human Resources, Marketing, Service, Training, Administration, IT, and Finance. Under her leadership, Globus Infocom has emerged as a prominent Make In India brand, offering innovative technological solutions to meet diverse industry needs.

Ms. Vicki Batka, Senior Vice President & GM, Sales, APJ – Trellix

After years of championing partners, she now heads the entire sales force at Trellix for the Asia Pacific & Japan region. Her role involves collaborating with partners to deliver top-notch security solutions to customers. Whether engaging with clients, mentoring colleagues, or speaking at industry events, as Senior Vice President for Trellix, APJ, she prioritizes expanding these connections through her diverse teams, innovative technology, and commitment to community involvement.

Ms. Nandini Tandon, Co-Founder and Chief People Officer, Indusface

Nandini is the Founder and Chief People Officer at Indusface, a rapidly expanding Application Security SaaS company backed by TCGF II (Tata Capital). With over 2000 global customers, Indusface is profitable and has earned recognition for its achievements. Nandini oversees the company’s growth trajectory, fosters a positive work culture, and implements employee-centric practices that empower and engage every team member. She is committed to developing strategies for organizational growth and talent management that align with Indusface’s vision of becoming a global leader in the Web Application Security domain.

In summary, women executives encounter numerous challenges in corporate environments, from navigating office politics to balancing work-life responsibilities. To advance in their careers, they must understand these dynamics and work hard. Gender stereotypes and societal pressures further hinder their progress, but believing in oneself and working diligently is key. Women should not expect special treatment and must face challenges head-on, just like their male counterparts. Despite the current low representation of women in management positions, the trend is gradually improving, offering brighter prospects for future female leaders.

