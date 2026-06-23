Celebrating a Legacy of Innovation – ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Turns 25

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ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. celebrates its 25th anniversary under the theme “Innovate to Inspire,” showcasing a quarter-century of pioneering innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence. To commemorate this milestone, ADATA unveils a new brand video, introduces a comprehensive upgrade to its product portfolio strategy, and partners with global channel collaborators to roll out a series of anniversary campaigns. Together, these initiatives invite consumers to experience ADATA’s AI-driven innovation firsthand, inaugurate in a new chapter for the brand.

Mr. Simon Chen, Chairman of ADATA Technology

Mr. Simon Chen, Chairman of ADATA Technology remarked, “AI is reshaping the world at a pace beyond imagination. In the face of such transformation, ADATA embraces a ‘reset and relearn’ mindset—continuously advancing our technologies, strengthening our capabilities, and identifying new opportunities amid change. Beyond pursuing corporate excellence, we remain committed to creating a positive impact across industries and society, ensuring innovation reaches further and benefits more.”

Twenty-Five Years of Shared Prosperity: Leading the Way to an Extraordinary Future

As ADATA reaches this 25-year milestone, the company debuts a new brand video, illustrating how innovation serves as its core driving force—empowering intelligent lifestyles and positioning ADATA as a vital and reliable force in the AI era. On the anniversary celebration day, Chairman Simon Chen, alongside senior executives, joined employees at headquarters to commemorate the occasion.

Strategic Deployment for Next-Gen AI: Launching a Comprehensive Product Roadmap

Building on 25 years of expertise and aligned with its brand theme, ‘Innovate to Inspire,’ ADATA is advancing its product strategy, technology development, and application positioning in parallel, while redefining the design concepts of its new ADATA and XPG product lines to precisely address the needs of next-generation computing. Under XPG, NOVAKEY and ARMAX DDR5 memory modules, along with MARS Gen5 SSDs, represent flagship performance, stability, and high-speed efficiency, reflecting the brand’s focus on delivering next-level gaming experiences. For ADATA, NEXRA Gen5 SSDs target next-generation AI-driven applications, while URBAN external SSDs are designed for fast-paced, mobile lifestyles, balancing portability and performance

A Quarter Century of Global Trust: Celebrating Together with Worldwide Channel Partners

For twenty-five years, ADATA has remained steadfast in its commitment to quality, standing alongside users through every technological evolution. To mark this significant 25th-anniversary milestone, ADATA will launch a synchronized global campaign across major e-commerce platforms and media channels in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Greater China region, centered on the core message of ‘25 Years of Trust,’ further strengthening our long-standing bond of trust with consumers worldwide.

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