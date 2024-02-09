Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the best deals and offers from Acer

- Advertisement - -

Acer India is excited to announce its exclusive offers and discounts for Valentine’s Day 2024. From February 1st to February 14th, 2024, customers can seize the opportunity to avail of these special deals at Acer’s online store and exclusive outlets. Embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day with Acer’s special offers, which include extended warranty and accidental damage protection on selected models. Furthermore, customers can enjoy convenient purchasing options with cashback and EMI facilities, along with complimentary gaming and non-gaming accessories to enhance their gaming or work experience.

Exclusive Offers on Acer Products:

Gaming Laptops

Predator Gaming Laptop Series – Under the Predator Helios Series – any CPU, avail a 2-year Extended Warranty and a Gaming Mouse at Rs. 2,499, and Predator Helios Series – 13 Gen – i5 includes a 2-year Extended Warranty and a Gaming Chair worth Rs. 13,999 at Rs. ₹ 2,599.

Aspire 5 & 7, Nitro 5, Nitro V – In the gaming category, the Aspire 5 Gaming Series Notebook offers a two-year extended warranty, two years of accidental damage protection, and a gaming mouse for only ₹1499, down from the original price of ₹13,999. Similarly, for Aspire 7, avail a 2-year Extended Warranty at just ₹ 999. With the purchase of Nitro 5, enjoy a 2-year Extended Warranty and a gaming mouse at Rs. 1,999, originally Rs. 10,999. With Nitro V, also enjoy a 2-year Extended Warranty and a Gaming Mouse at Rs. 1,999.

Mainstream Laptops

Acer One, Aspire 3 & Aspire Lite – With Acer One entry series laptops – R3, Aspire Lite & Aspire 3 Intel (i3/Ryzen 3) all CPUs, enjoy a special offer: a 2-year Extended Warranty + 1-year Accidental Damage Protection valued at Rs. 5,999, now available at an offer price of Rs. 999.

Aspire 3 & Aspire Lite – In the mainstream series, with Aspire 3 & Aspire Lite – i5 & R5 CPUs, avail a package including a 2-year Extended Warranty, 2 Years of Accidental Damage Protection, and an Acer Wireless Mouse valued at Rs. 9,999, now offered at Rs. 1499. Similar offers apply to Aspire 5 for all CPUs under the premium notebook category, now priced at just Rs. 499, originally Rs. 4,999.

Acer Swift Go – Under Thin & Light – Premium & Convertibles Notebooks, Acer Swift Go with any CPU includes a 2-year Extended Warranty + 2 Year Accidental Damage Protection at ₹ 1,999. Customers can also enjoy similar offers on Aspire Vero with all CPUs, the green PC at Rs. 999.

Desktops

Aspire Desktops – For Ci3 and Ci5 models, benefit from a 2-year Extended Warranty for just Rs. 499. Similarly, for Ci7 models, obtain a 2-year Extended Warranty at Rs. 699.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.