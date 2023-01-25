Celebrate the Spirit of Republic Day with ViewSonic Projectors and Monitors

- Advertisement - -

Watch the prides of nation march the parliament street in uniform this Republic Day with the best-in-class technology at home. We might not be present to salute them in person, but we can always enjoy the parade and add fun to the holiday with ViewSonic’s range of projectors and monitors making the viewing experience a total bliss. With a unique combination of advance tech and unmatched features, here’s what in store for you all:

ViewSonic VA2432-MH-IN1

ViewSonic VA2432-MH-IN1 Monitor: For those wanting to experience the Republic Day parade on a bigger screen with best features, ViewSonic’s VA2432-MH monitor is the best fit. The full HD display comes with HDMI and VGA to catch every marching beat of the parade. Launched to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the monitor unit is an affordable solution with a combination of tech and features that are unmatched in the category. Available on Amazon for INR 9,499.

ViewSonic M2e Projector.

ViewSonic M2e Portable Projector: Lets’ see a dream this republic day; One Nation, One Vision with ViewSonic’s M2e portable projector. The projector is portable and lightweight, with user-friendly features to provide an immersive viewing experience anytime. The cutting-edge technology includes Time-of-Flight (ToF). In addition, it is loaded with features like easy connectivity via Bluetooth or Wifi, screen mirroring from cell phones, and a built-in streaming feature making it easy to enjoy movies or shows anytime, anywhere. The M2e is a 1080p Setup that is effortless with instant autofocus and advanced auto keystone capabilities. Its ultralight portable design makes it possible to enjoy a cinematic experience wherever you go. With crystal clear visuals in Full HD resolution and cinematic colours, the projector combines flawless visuals with integrated dual speakers customized by Harman Kardon, delivering exceptional sound quality. Price INR 85,000.

ViewSonic VA2215-H-IN1

ViewSonic VA2215-H-IN1 Monitor: The 22’ inch VA2215-H monitor comes equipped with attractive features like clear and stunning images, a wide range of viewing angles, setup flexibility and eye care technology to ensure that the customers get the unique combination of tech and comfort while watching the parade. The display is a part of ViewSonic’s special edition range of monitors celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Available on Amazon for INR 6,249.

ViewSonic X2000B-4K Projector.

X2000L/B-4K Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projector: Experience this 74th Republic Day with the newly launched X2000B-4K. The ViewSonic’s first ultra-short throw intelligent laser projector. Combined with true 4K UHD resolution, the X2000B-4K provides a cinematic experience right out of the box with the help of its Dolby/DTS soundtrack support and specially constructed Harman Kardon speakers.

The X2000B-4K is equipped with 2nd generation laser phosphor technology, with a lifespan of 20,000 hours of high-quality pictures, and is designed to project a 100″ image delivering an immersive viewing experience. Embedded with features like built-in Wi-Fi for easy streaming of wireless content and Bluetooth for versatile audio options, multimedia streaming is simpler than ever. Price INR 3,99,000.

