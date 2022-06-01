Celebrate Kingston Technology’s leadership position with some compelling offers

- Advertisement -

Celebrating another year of number one leadership position in the SSD unit market share, Kingston Technology, a world leader of memory products and technology solutions, today announced exciting promotional offers for the technology enthusiasts in India. Be it an upgrade for work, gaming or travel, Kingston have it all covered with compelling assured gifts for the loyal customers.

Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology

With a purchase of Kingston NVMe SSDs 250 GB and above, Kingston FURY DRAMs 8GB and above, and any portable SSD, the customers will receive a trendy Kingston FURY bottle absolutely free. The offer will span from June 1, 2022, to July 15, 2022. Talking about the new promotional offer, Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology said, “We have always tried to go an extra mile to help our consumers with their upgrades- be it for work, gaming, education or travel. Our leadership position in memory and SSD segment, is the testimony of the trust bestowed upon us from our customers, and the consistent effort of our teams to bring in best in class of products and solutions. The upcoming promotional offer is a gesture from our team to thank our valued customers for their undeterred trust, and in turn bring some more excitement to their purchase. In the second half of the year as well, we will continue to bring in best of products, solutions, and offers for our discerning customers across the country to reinstate our leadership position.”

