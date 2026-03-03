Celebrate Holi with MSI’s Festival of Colors Offers

- Advertisement -

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops, is adding a splash of color to this Holi with an exciting lineup of exclusive offers and promotions. As India gears up to celebrate the festival of colors, MSI is rolling out a vibrant promotional campaign from March 1st to 10th, 2026, spanning offline retail stores, leading large format retailers (LFRs), and e-commerce platforms, making premium computing solutions more accessible than ever for every Indian household.

MSI Brand Stores and Physical Authorized Resellers across India are offering exceptional Holi benefits, including flexible EMI options of up to 18 months, alongside a complimentary 1-year warranty extension on select MSI laptops and handhelds. This warranty extension offer is available exclusively through offline channels, including Croma and Vijay Sales, and is not applicable on purchases made via Flipkart or Amazon. Customers visiting physical stores can explore MSI’s gaming and non-gaming lineup with the assurance of extended after-sales support and expert guidance.

The online-savvy shopper can take advantage of exciting deals on select MSI laptops through leading e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon during the same period. While EMI options are not available on online platforms during this promotional period, all online purchases on eligible models will benefit from the 1-year complimentary warranty extension — giving digital shoppers the same peace of mind as their in-store counterparts.

Speaking on the Holi celebration, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI said, “Holi is a time of momentum and fresh beginnings, and at MSI, we see this as an opportunity to deliver meaningful value to our customers. With our Festival of Colors campaign, we are strengthening access to premium gaming and productivity devices through a complimentary one year warranty extension across selected channels and flexible EMI solutions in offline retail. Our focus remains on combining high performance with long term assurance, enabling customers to invest with confidence this festive season. Whether you are a gamer, a creator, or a professional, MSI has something special for you this Holi, and we look forward to being a part of your celebrations.”

