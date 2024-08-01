Celebrate Friendship’s Day with Kingston – Tech Gifts for Your Best Friend

- Advertisement -

As Friendship’s Day approaches, Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions recognizes the significance of these enduring bonds. Now make this Friendship’s Day special for your best friend by gifting them some compelling Kingston products. Be it your Gamer Friend or your travel enthusiast friend or a content creator, we have you covered with plethora of exciting options.

This Friendship’s Day, let Kingston be a part of your celebrations with these compelling gift options:

For your Gamer Friend:

Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD -Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD provides cutting-edge performance in high capacities for gaming and hardware enthusiasts seeking extreme performance for PC builds and upgrades. By leveraging the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD offers blazing speeds of up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write. From game and application loading times to streaming and capturing, give your system a boost in overall responsiveness. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD matches the top-tier performance of the Kingston FURY Renegade memory line to produce the ultimate team that will keep you at the top of your game. Available in capacities from 500GB–4TB to store an extensive library of your favourite games and media.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Memory – Game in style with Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB memory, designed for extreme performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms. Give your system the performance boost and flair needed to stay on top with ultra-fast memory at up to 7200MT/s and, utilizing FURY CTRL, 18 customizable RGB lighting effects. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB features sleek, newly designed black and silver or white and silver heat spreaders with dynamic LED light bars utilizing Kingston’s patented [Infrared Sync Technology] to provide smooth, synchronized RGB lighting effects that complement the look of the latest PC build.

For your Content Creator friends:

Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD – Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD delivers next-level performance using the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND. Upgrade the storage and reliability of the system to keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation. With formidable speeds up to 7,000MB/s read/write, it ensures improved workflow in high-performance desktop and laptop PCs making it ideal for power users who require the fastest speeds on the market. The compact M.2 2280 design fits seamlessly into motherboards and gives greater flexibility where high-power users appreciate responsiveness and superior loading times. Full capacities available from 512GB–4096GB to meet all the data storage requirements.

For your traveller friends:

Kingston XS1000 external SSD – Kingston’s XS1000 external SSD is an incredibly convenient file backup solution. Its sleek, compact form factor is designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, allowing you to carry it anywhere with ease. Don’t let its size fool you this tiny powerhouse boasts speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and high capacities of up to 2TB, providing ample speed and space to store your valuable data. Compatible with both USB Type-C® and USB Type-A devices with the included cable and adapter4 to provide unrivalled convenience and impressive storage capabilities, the XS1000 is your reliable companion for hassle-free file backup, ensuring your important documents, cherished memories and media files are always readily accessible. Say goodbye to bulk and hello to streamlined storage efficiency with the XS1000 external SSD.

Kingston XS2000 external SSD- Catering to photography and travel aficionados looking for storing their memories as well as important data, Kingston XS2000 is a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive. It delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash, transferring up to 400 HD photos per second, or taking less than 30 seconds to transfer a 1-hour 4K video, making any location an instant studio workspace. All this makes it best external SSD for backing up memories.

Kingston Canvas Go! Plus SD Memory Card– Kingston’s Canvas Go! Plus SD is for adventurers who are always on the go chasing the perfect moment to capture. With superior transfer speeds of up to 170MB/s, the Canvas Go! Plus SD card accelerates your workflow and efficiency so that you’ll have more time to take your creativity onto the next adventure. With U3 & V30 speed performance, shoot stunning 4K Ultra-HD videos without worrying about slow speeds and dropped frames, or shoot sequential burst-mode photography that’s seamless and consistent. View the world as your canvas and take your creativity and inspiration on the road with the Canvas Go! Plus SD.

