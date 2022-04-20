CMDA organizes B2B IT Expo in Pune (6th & 7th May ) -A platform for dealer interaction

- Advertisement -

Computers and Media Dealers Association popularly known as CMDA is the premier association of IT dealers and resellers in Pune, India and is active in this field for last two decades.

CMDA plans to organize a B2B It Expo in Pune. During an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Mangesh Bhalerao, President, Mr. Mujaffar Inamdar, Vice President and Mr. Chintamani Kuber Secretary- CMDA, unfold how the company has taken initiative to create a platform for dealers to learn more about technology.

What is the focus of CMDA this year?

CMDA has always strived to achieve common goals and build values for its members. Today with more than 350 members, the association is doing considerable business in the computer hardware and consumables sector in Pune region. It is the first association in India to get ISO 9001:2000 certifications. The members of this association believe in collaborative approach towards helping each other and growing together.

CMDA is organizing the B2B It Expo in Pune as it enters into 24th edition they key target audience are surveillance, IT, EV partners.

Mr. Mangesh Bhalerao, President, CMDA says, “We are targeting surveillance, IT, EV partners. We feel that National distribution and the distributors who are coming, members dealers, they should talk to dealers themselves. “

When is the event scheduled?

The event is scheduled on 6th & 7th May. There will be peace of mind for dealers and number of stalls will be more. For the smooth interaction to take place between the vendor and dealers, the event is intentionally not made vast. Most of the dealers are from outskirts of Maharashtra and CMDA has provided them some kind of incentives for commuting so that dealers can interact with each other.

Mr Chintamani Kuber, Secretary says, “We feel that the we are contributing to their travel so they can take advantage of the situation and gain from this.

What is the portfolio expected in this year and how many brand participate?

While working for the betterment of IT trading community, CMDA has also contributed towards creating IT awareness within consumers. Currently CMDA has a total 50 almost surveillance brands, storage software AV video partners across Maharashtra.

What is the Focus of seminars?

CMDA has been organizing IT Expo annually in Pune with major IT vendors and manufacturers participating in the event to exhibit their products and services. This year the focus would revolve round topics like Cybersecurity, storage solutions, cloud solutions, IOT & AI.

Mr. Mujaffar Inamdar, Vice President says, “There are a lot of good speakers and GEM. It will be interactive session. “

Who is the main concert on this show this year?

CMDA has always been committed to develop the culture of ethical business practices and fulfill the objective of association with integrity and speed. Hence all exhibitors are Main sponsor

What is the message?

The association works as a family and organises multiple events related to developing the relationship between association members and their families.

Mr. Mangesh Bhalerao, President, CMDA, “We would like dealers across Maharashtra to come and interact with dealers and grab the opportunity. “

