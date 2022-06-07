CCTA-PACT-FAIITA to Hold Techno Conclave Event on July 1-2

- Advertisement -

PACT (Punjab Association of Computers Traders) will be holding a series of major events, said Rajiv Khanna, the PRO and Media Advisor of PACT. A message has been circulated regarding this decision. PACT in association with the CCTA (Chandigarh Computers Traders Association) and FAIITA, will hold a Hardware Expo called Techno Conclave event. The major events will also include the election of the representative body of FAIITA.

The message circulated by Rajiv Khanna read, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that one of a kind event is being organised by PACT in association with Chandigarh Association. This event is a B2B event which will showcase all the brand’s under one roof and will also let everyone know the potential of PACT, Punjab.”

We would request you to kindly go through the attachments which can be forwarded to the concerned brands from your side as well

CCTA, Chandigarh is India’s IT trade association and is a member of PACT (Punjab Association of Computer Traders) & FAIITA (Federation of All India IT Traders Association) constantly aspires to facilitate harmonious trade between the Vendors/Distributors and members of the channel community. We always believe that for IT trade to prosper a healthy and growing channel is a must and at CCTA we always strived to bridge the gap between the Principal/Distributor & various stakeholders of the trade.

CCTA has been striving hard with its vision to achieve the common goal of building value for its members, shaping the professional and personal life while taking care of its social responsibility towards society through more disciplined acts.

CCTA (in association with PACT, PUNJAB) is conducting 2 days IT Expo & Techno Conclave, first of its kind in Chandigarh on July 1 & July 2, 2022. We are also hosting FAIITA elections during this period in Chandigarh. This will be attended by top decision-makers of the Channel community from Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Parts of Haryana along with all state delegates of FAIITA from each state of India and will help the brand in giving confidence to Channel across the country. This will create a lot of value to participate in IT EXPO.

We will be holding the Techno Conclave with GALA Dinner which will be attended by members of CCTA, PACT, visiting delegates of FAIITA & members of the participating exhibitor’s team, where the sponsor will be allotted the time to showcase their products with presentations & Technical debate on the subject.

