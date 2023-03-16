Capillary Named a Leader in Loyalty Technology Solutions Report by Top Independent Research Firm

- Advertisement - -

Capillary Technologies, a customer loyalty SaaS platform, has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave: Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q1 2023” report. Capillary’s Loyalty+ has earned 5/5 for 13 of the 28 criteria evaluated by Forrester.

The report, authored by Mary Pilecki and Cole Walsh, says that brands continue to invest in loyalty programs and loyalty technology solutions to help them engage and retain consumers — who are cutting back on spending and looking for more deals in response to higher prices. And according to Forrester’s Marketing Survey, 2023, “53% of B2C marketing decision-makers plan to increase their spend on loyalty technology in 2023, and economic uncertainty and scrutiny of marketing budgets has renewed marketers’ focus on the profitability of their loyalty strategies.”

Naming Capillary as a leader, the report states, “Capillary Technologies excels with robust tech capabilities and AI-powered nudges. Capillary Technologies offers a commerce solution, a customer data platform (CDP), and a loyalty platform, and expanded its loyalty reach by acquiring Persuade — a customer experience (CX) technology company — in 2021. Since then, Capillary has enhanced capabilities in its Loyalty+ offering for global clients in APAC, EMEA, and NA.”.

Sameer Garde, CEO of Capillary Technologies.

In a Wave evaluation where 12 of the most significant vendors were considered, Capillary was evaluated to be one of only three leaders. “For us,this Forrester citation firmly establishes Capillary as a front-runner in the Loyalty Solutions space globally. For more than a decade now, we’ve helped hundreds of large enterprises realize the power of technology in delivering highly efficient loyalty programs to achieve the desired business outcomes. The evaluation in The Forrester Wave as a Leader is, in our opinion, a validation for the hard work the team has put in relentlessly over the years in helping brand marketers achieve extraordinary results and achieve customer loyalty as an outcome,” says Sameer Garde, CEO of Capillary Technologies.

The report further goes on to state, “Loyalty+ outpaces many in this competitive set because of robust functionality and a flexible data model. It excels in both loyalty program management and marketing, as well as in creating actionable insights from both customer and business data. And the platform’s “nudges” feature leverages AI/ML to give marketers prescriptive advice on everything from program optimization to campaign management.”

Global Cybersecurity Leader Group-IB Expands Presence in Southeast Asia with Digital Crime Resistance Center in Thailand

Global cybersecurity leader Group-IB, headquartered in Singapore, is expanding its presence in Southeast Asia by opening a Digital Crime Resistance Center in Thailand. This move comes as Thai companies are increasingly targeted by various cyber threats. According to Group-IB’s Hi-Tech Crime Trends Report 2022/2023, Thailand ranked 5th in the Asia Pacific region with 27 victim companies whose data was published on ransomware-dedicated leak sites (DLS) between H2 2021 – H1 2022.



To distribute its range of products and services, including its Unified Risk Platform, Group-IB has partnered with nForce (SECURE), a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor in Thailand. The partnership also includes the establishment of the first Incident Response (IR) Team in Thailand, supported by experienced Group-IB Digital Forensics & Incident Response experts with over 70,000 hours of incident response operations experience worldwide.



To enhance nForce’s capabilities, the team will be equipped with Group-IB’s Managed Extended Detection and Response solution. Group-IB’s decision to open a Digital Crime Resistance Center in Thailand and form a strategic partnership with nForce demonstrates its commitment to strengthening cybersecurity in the region and protecting businesses against digital threats.



We have attached here the press release with details of the opening of the Digital Crime Resistance Center and are very happy to facilitate an interview with Group-IB CEO Dmitry Volkov on the significance of the company’s expansion in Thailand.

