Capgemini’s Connected Marketing offering helps brands enhance customer experience

Capgemini has announced the strengthening of its Connected Marketing offer through the addition of Connected Marketing Engine – a framework and working solution which uses customer data in real time to drive greater business value and deliver more impactful emotional connections. Capgemini’s Connected Marketing offering is an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities and services that helps organizations disentangle the complexities of marketing in the digital landscape. Through this augmented set of services, Capgemini aims to empower marketing teams to reduce complexity and raise business impact.

“One big challenge for marketing teams is how to deliver relevant content at the right moment – in order to establish a meaningful dialogue with the customer,” says Thomas Dmoch, Connected Marketing Offer Leader, at Capgemini. “With Connected Marketing, we’re empowering organizations to deliver long-term growth through their marketing strategies. Using real-time data, supported by creative content, fast work processes and the right marketing technologies, we enable brands to be just as fast as the customers who are engaging with them.”

Chaminda Ranasinghe, Chief Experience Officer (CXO) at RMIT University.

“Our students live in a connected world and are the next generation of digital leaders, creators and shapers who will fundamentally change the world we know. Connected Marketing is critical to the success of engaging with our students – be it for new students only starting their higher education journey or our industry and alumni connections where lifelong learning is paramount for success. Capgemini’s Connected Marketing services and the engagement they provide is critical to the success of our University and for our student outcomes,” says Chaminda Ranasinghe, Chief Experience Officer (CXO) at RMIT University.

The new Connected Marketing Engine provides the platform and intelligence that turns the ever growing set of signals, touchpoints and data that marketers need to operate in the connected-customer world into something more focussed on a consumer’s needs, for real-time or scheduled engagement and interaction.

The full portfolio of services embraces the five core principles of Connected Marketing like through AI-infused customer profiling, omni-channel alignment, data transparency and marketing automation, Capgemini helps brands create contextualized personalization at scale, generating immediate sales transactions as well as brand loyalty by engaging with customers in real time.It is AI-powered customer social inference analysis and business consulting is combined with 360° experience design and editorial capabilities to create consistent content management systems and deliver scalable experiences through content. Capgemini supports organizations in establishing a strategy, creating and managing a purpose-driven brand that grows in equity and business value, and ensuring that the customer experience reinforces relationships.

