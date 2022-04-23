Capgemini Ranked #1 in Digital Product Engg Services in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022

- Advertisement -

Capgemini announced that it has been positioned as a leader by the Everest Group in its Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022: Breaking the Chasm between the Physical and Digital Worlds Report. Capgemini was recognized as a leader among 30 engineering service providers for its vision, ability to deliver services successfully and create market impact.

“Capgemini stands out as a Leader in the Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix for its extensive portfolio of partnerships that have strengthened its services across software, hardware, and embedded engineering. Capgemini has also made significant investments in aligned infrastructure, including labs for testing and simulation, value engineering, and connected product development. In addition, its investments in industry consortia memberships in domains, such as connectivity, 5G, mobility, and telematics; broader talent building initiatives to strengthen service delivery; and key acquisitions have bolstered its position in the market. Capgemini has demonstrated openness to engaging in emerging commercial models, which customers have perceived positively,” said Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Engineering Services Research, Everest Group.

“Being recognized by Everest Group is further proof of Capgemini Engineering’s global expertise and leadership in digital engineering services. We are committed to accompanying organizations in their digital transformation and helping them to unleash their innovation potential,” said William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and Group Executive Board Member. “Capgemini’s portfolio of intelligent products & services, engineering expertise, combined with best-in-class capabilities in cutting-edge digital technologies like AI, machine learning, 5G and IoT, enable our clients to keep up with the breakneck pace of innovation, accelerate their time-to-market, and deliver superior customer experiences.” This report is the first edition of Everest Group’s Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. Everest Group evaluated 30 engineering service providers, based on the PEAK Matrix® framework, and positioned them according to key strengths and limitations vis-à-vis enterprise sourcing considerations.

