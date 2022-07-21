Capgemini Invent Partners with CEMS Alliance to Help Nurture Future-Ready Business Leaders

- Advertisement - -

Capgemini Invent, the digital innovation, design and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group, has become a corporate partner of CEMS – The Global Alliance in Management Education. The global cooperation consists of leading business schools, multinational companies and NGOs that jointly deliver a Master’s in Management program, preparing the future generation of responsible leaders. As part of this corporate partnership, Capgemini Invent will work closely with academia to enrich the CEMS international manager curriculum with its thought leadership, and contribute concretely to the program through a strong mix of activities including business projects, skill seminars, guest lectures, internships, and more.

Capgemini Invent will join forces with CEMS’ network of leading businesses and universities across the world to encourage a future-oriented perspective among aspiring business leaders for a more sustainable, digitally-powered world. This will be enabled by letting them have first-hand experience of how innovation can be put into action to create a lasting, positive impact.

Ms. Laurence Metzke, Chief Human Resources Officer, Capgemini Invent

Ms. Laurence Metzke, Chief Human Resources Officer, Capgemini Invent, said, “With shifting paradigms, tomorrow’s businesses, organizations and society are going to look very different, and leadership styles will need to be reimagined to be future-ready. It’s important to empower leaders, so that they can drive change through a future-oriented approach to leadership – one that’s more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative. As the only network of its kind, we’re delighted to partner with CEMS to grow this outstanding community and accompany the next generation of leaders on their journey of creating a better future for all.”

Ms. Nicole de Fontaines, Executive Director of CEMS

Ms. Nicole de Fontaines, Executive Director of CEMS, said, “We at CEMS are committed to our vision of preparing responsible leaders for a more open, inclusive and responsible world. We are excited to partner with Capgemini Invent as they bring the right mix of deep digital expertise, transformative competencies, and sustainable business practices to encourage a responsible, future-ready approach in our growing ecosystem of future business leaders. We’re sure that our joint efforts will lead to empathetic, innovative future thinkers and executors for a better tomorrow.”

