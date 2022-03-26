Canon strengthens regional presence; launches its biggest PIXMA Zone in Pune

- Advertisement -

Canon announced the launch of one of its exclusive PIXMA Zones in Tilak Nagar, Pune’s key IT Market hub. With this launch, Canon furthers its plan to expand its regional retail presence and strengthen its foothold in the consumer printing segment by enabling a broader spectrum of consumers. Furthermore, the all new PIXMA Zone aims at familiarizing consumers range of Canon inkjet & laser printers and is a one-stop for the supply of genuine ink, toner cartridge and photopaper.

With the country moving towards gradual unlocking and experiencing relaxations in the COVID protocols, Canon has pushed the restart button towards customer outreach. In line with the same, the company is all set to resume its retail expansion spree within the country and start being available for its customers across all touchpoints. As in-store consumer experience took a hit and was dearly missed due to the lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions, the launch of the new PIXMA Zone aims to provide consumers with an exclusive in-store buying experience with access to its entire portfolio of innovative products, whether it is for home or professional use. Serving as a one-stop-shop for all printing needs, the PIXMA Zone will offer specialized solutions for all kinds of printing essentials while addressing any queries that a customer may have regarding the product or service.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director- Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Business, Canon India said, “At Canon, we are driven by innovation and constantly strive to simplify the evolving needs of our consumers. The launch of the new PIXMA Zone in Pune is a testament to our plans of consolidating our retail presence and expansion plans in India while enriching the customer experience. With our new centrally located store, we are well poised to take expedite this growth.”

He also added, “Regional penetration is one of our core focus areas going forward as we want to make our products and services available to the farthest geographies in the country. We are optimistic for the coming years as we continue to expand our footprint across markets and delight our customers at every touchpoint.”

Akshar Technology is a Canon Authorized Reseller to promote Canon printers with a counter share of 80%+. Having been in the city since the past 18 years and being located in a prime IT hub, Akshar Technology is the ideal partner to launch Canon’s new PIXMA Zone.

Providing a comprehensive perspective to printing, the PIXMA Zones will feature Canon’s latest product line up ranging from MAXIFY series, PIXMA series, genuine consumables including toners, cartridges, and other essential parts. So far, there are 295+ Canon PIXMA Concept stores and 1500+ OIC Signature Stores across India.

