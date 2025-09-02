Canon Medical Systems India Signs Research Collaboration Agreement with Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre for Advanced Cancer Diagnostics

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Canon Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd. announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, further strengthening its footprint in the medical segment. Under the agreement, the Centre will be using Canon’s new flagship 640-slice CT system, Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition, for research on advanced cancer diagnostics.

This collaboration reflects Canon Medical’s commitment to elevating healthcare standards in India through innovation rooted in its ‘Made for Life’ philosophy. The Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition features CT imaging technology, blending wide-area (16-cm) coverage with deep learning-based AI to transform diagnostic capabilities.

Mr. Koh Yamada, President and CEO of Canon Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd

Mr. Koh Yamada, President and CEO of Canon Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd said, “At Canon, we are committed to improving patient care through innovative technology based on the ‘Made for Life’ philosophy. We are very honoured to be contributing to support healthcare in India with this great opportunity given by Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre.”

Dr. Sudhir Rawal, Medical Director & Director Surgical Oncology of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre states, “As a top cancer research centre we continuously invest in cutting edge technology and we look forward to use this collaboration to advance the cancer care paradigm in India.”

Dr. Sunil Kumar Puri, Director, Radiology & Interventional Oncology of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre states, “We are pleased and excited to be first center in India to work with this new system and we trust this innovative system will bring significant contributions for cancer diagnosis and improving our diagnostic confidence in the results’’.

Canon Medical’s Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition continues to redefine the capabilities of a premium CT by integrating AI technology on a wide-area (16-cm) CT platform to maximize conventional and spectral CT capabilities to assist physicians in making more informed decisions across the patient care cycle. The system features several game changing technologies such as Precise IQ Engine (PIQE), Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (Ace), SilverBeam and INSTINX.

Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) is Deep Learning AI Technology that makes images sharper to show finer details for better delineation of small anatomical structures for a more definitive diagnosis. The 1024 matrix allows images to be enlarged up to four times the size of a 512 image, without a loss of resolution. Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) combined with the SilverBeam Filter technology delivers high-quality chest CT at lung cancer screening dose to minimize the dosage to screening candidates. With AI-assisted workflow support from the new INSTINX platform with features such as automatic scan planning and anatomical landmark detection, the new system makes high-quality scanning easier and more efficient than ever before.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Canon

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 243