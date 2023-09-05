Canon marks a new chapter in its flagship ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative; adopts Nandrampur Bass in Haryana

- Advertisement - -

Solidifying its commitment to creating lasting impact on the community, Canon India announced the adoption of Nandrampur Bass in Haryana, the latest addition to the villages under its flagship ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative. Aligning its ‘Henkaku’ strategy i.e., Transformation to CSR initiatives as well, the new village adoption underscores Canon’s resolute dedication to fostering positive change and making substantial contributions to the upliftment of society.

The new village adoption is the next strategic phase of the initiative’s journey through North India, as Canon successfully completed its 5-year association with Maheshwari Village. Following its adoption in 2018, Canon India’s dedicated efforts across 4Es- Education, Eye Care, Environment and Empowerment, were successful in building a sustainable environment for the community members. A key highlight has been the recognition of the school in Maheshwari as the district’s Model School, benefiting over 1400 students through its facilities.

As part of the ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative launched in 2012, Canon India has been undertaking the overall development of villages across Indiafor a certain period. The initiative has brought widespread impact in the last decade through its 4Es CSR policy as well as infrastructural development, in the adopted villages. At present, Canon India has a total of four adopted villages which includes Nandrampur Bass in Haryana, Parivali in Maharashtra, Annadodi in Karnataka, and Kalyanpur in Kolkata. Encompassing the corporate philosophy of ‘Kyosei’, Canon India aims at contributing to the sustainable future of the community, thereby aiming to strengthen the social fabric of the country.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, marked the special occasion by visiting Nandrampur Bass and connecting with the community along with Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product and Communication, Canon India, and Canon’s senior management. The leadership inaugurated the resource and vocational center and unveiled the new water station in collaboration with Eureka Forbes. They also added a vibrant touch to the celebrations by painting murals on the school’s classroom walls, making education a fun and learning experience for children.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India said,“At Canon, the spirit of contributing to society has been an integral part of our culture. We are proud of the legacy that ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative has built over the past decade, touching thousands of lives across the country at the grassroot level. One of the prime examples of this has been Maheshwari village, where the improvement in quality of education has had profound impact on the students alongside other remarkable developments which have created economic, social, and environmental ripples. It is heartening and gratifying to experience these firsthand every time we visit these villages and engage with the community. Their smiling face gives us further impetus to work on the next village with stronger grit and ambition.”

“We are delighted to embark on the next chapter in our initiative with the adoption of Nandrampur Bass Village and further establish a fruitful association with them.” he further added.

Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product and Communication, Canon India

Adding his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product and Communication, Canon India said, “Following the successful completion of our mission of making Maheshwari self-reliant, we are committed to building on the initiative’s success in Nandrampur Bass, starting with strengthening of infrastructural development including school and other facilities. With robust groundwork in place, we will focus on maximizing the benefits that the residents of the village derive across our focus areas, for instance, optimal education for all students through materials in resource centers and provision of e-learning. With active involvement of all stakeholders in all our initiatives, ourultimate goal is to empower and enable the local community to stand on their own in the coming years.”

Adopt a Village’s new journey with Nandrampur Bass Village

As part of the immediate steps of improvement, Canon India seeks to implement a wide range of activities at the school and the village, under its four core focus areas, including Education, Eye Care, Environment and Empowerment.

Education would start with improving the infrastructure of the school building and renovating toilets, ensuring basic health and hygiene. Further, a ‘Resource Center’ will be established with access to computer classes and e-learning for children.

would start with improving the infrastructure of the school building and renovating toilets, ensuring basic health and hygiene. Further, a ‘Resource Center’ will be established with access to computer classes and e-learning for children. Eye Care would lead to the establishment of a ‘Vision Center’. With Canon’s Vision center, the initiative will enable free of cost eye checkups for the villagers and children, under the supervision of an eye care specialist. The activities under the domain would also include health camps and health related awareness sessions.

would lead to the establishment of a ‘Vision Center’. With Canon’s Vision center, the initiative will enable free of cost eye checkups for the villagers and children, under the supervision of an eye care specialist. The activities under the domain would also include health camps and health related awareness sessions. Environment activities would involve regular tree plantation drives, quarterly mass scale village cleanliness drives accompanied with environmental awareness which would be conducted with the involvement of Canon employees. Establishment of kitchen gardens, formation of common garbage pits and installation of solar panels would also be initiated.

activities would involve regular tree plantation drives, quarterly mass scale village cleanliness drives accompanied with environmental awareness which would be conducted with the involvement of Canon employees. Establishment of kitchen gardens, formation of common garbage pits and installation of solar panels would also be initiated. Under Empowerment, digital education will be ensured for youth through a vocational computer center. To support self-sustainable living, skill development courses will also be introduced for community members.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Canon India

