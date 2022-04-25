Canon Launches ‘Cinema Excellence Suite’ Platform to Showcase its Cinema Imaging Technology

- Advertisement -

Canon India announced the launch of the Cinema Excellence Suite, a unique platform to showcase its extensive range of cinema imaging technology to the film fraternity. Through this versatile activation, it will help to showcase the EOS R System Mirrorless cameras and Cinema EOS camera’s entire production and post-production workflow experience directly to cinematographers, DOPs, filmmakers, and production houses in Mumbai over a period of three months.

In an industry- first initiative for the cinema segment, the Cinema Excellence Suite is the latest endeavor from Canon in line with their video first strategy for the camera business. Created in a mobile format to ensure mobility, the suite will house Canon’s Cinema EOS series and RF System cameras and lenses, along with display of accessories from Atomos and Sennheiser. To make the suite more experiential, there will be a shooting zone as well as a full-fledged post-production set-up with an aim to familiarise the audience with the entire production workflow.

The Suite will be equipped with the latest EOS R System Mirrorless cameras-EOS R3, EOS R5, EOS R6 & EOS R along with advanced RF lenses and EOS Cinema Cameras EOS C500MKII, EOS C300 MKIII, EOS C70 and the latest EOS R5C. DOPs can also experience the legendary Canon Sumire Prime & EF Cine lenses.

Kickstarting its journey from Film City, the Cinema Excellence Suite will travel from point to point on a prefixed schedule, with stops including famous production houses, film studios and large institutions with focused curriculums around filmmaking.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, said, “The suite will enable Cinematographers and DOPs to experience Canon’s exhaustive cinema portfolio first-hand and accordingly make an informed decision of investing in the right equipment. India is renowned for having the largest film industry in the world, hence through this initiative we are looking forward to an engaging response from the fraternity and further reinforce our foothold in the booming cinema segment.”

Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director-Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Business, Canon India

Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director-Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Business, Canon India, added, “We recently launched the EOS R5 C, which is a high-quality and high-performance hybrid cinema model. It brings to the table not only uncompromising video quality but also unshakable image quality. In order to further enable our supremely talented fraternity of filmmakers, we at Canon are proud to launch a unique platform like the Canon EOS Cinema Excellence Suite. The Suite houses the best of EOS R System Mirrorless cameras and Cinema EOS cameras and comes equipped with a shooting zone as well as a full-fledged post-production set-up with an aim to familiarise the audience with the entire production workflow.”

Padma Shri Santosh Sivan, Director, Cinematographer and Filmmaker and Canon Cinema EOS Ambassador

Padma Shri Santosh Sivan, Director, Cinematographer and Filmmaker and Canon’s Cinema EOS Ambassador said, “I take great pride in being a Canon Cinema EOS Ambassador and ever so more today considering the launch of this exclusive mobile platform dedicated to cinema enthusiasts. While we as cinematographers have access to a wide range of products in today’s world, the Canon Cinema Excellence Suite takes the experience of choosing the right imaging products a notch above. It is a very intriguing format in the form of a vehicle housing products and accessories, shooting zones and a full-fledged post-production setup.”

From an innovation standpoint, Canon has introduced ground-breaking technology in the past few years which has completely transformed the cinema imaging industry. The Suite will also feature Canon’s newest addition to the Cinema EOS series, the EOS R5 C – the company’s first camera to provide internal 8K 60P Cinema RAW Light recording.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.